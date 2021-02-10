Customers of North Franklin Water Works, Inc. have suffered with dark water for years and will continue to suffer until the system builds a new treatment plant, said Ken McManus, engineer with McManus Consulting Engineers and system customer.
McManus, Franklin Parish Police Jury members Rawhide Robinson, Keiona Wesby and Gary Peters met with Marion Collier, spokesman for the system, concerning the water quality Feb. 4.
Manganese can be found in abundance in the system causing water to turn dark so much so customers have complained about ruined clothes and household appliances.
Manganese is a mineral that naturally occurs in rocks and soil and may also be present due to underground pollution sources. It is frequently found in iron-bearing waters but is more rare than iron.
In low concentrations it produces extremely objectionable stains on everything with which it comes in contact. Deposits collect in pipelines, and tap water may contain black sediment and turbidity due to precipitated manganese.
When fabrics are washed in manganese-bearing water, dark brown or black stains are formed due to manganese oxidation.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Secondary Drinking Water Regulations recommend a limit of 0.05 mg/l manganese.
For many industrial purposes the manganese content should not exceed 0.01 to 0.02 mg/l. And in some cases this is even considered excessive. In concentrations higher than 0.05 mg/l the manganese may become noticeable by impairing color, odor or taste to the water.
However, according to the EPA, health effects are not a concern until concentrations are approximately 10 times higher.
Citing a Consumer Confidence Report, McManus said North Franklin Water Works has 12 times the legal limit.
The solution to the water problem can only be solved through a treatment plant even though Collier said the system has an aggressive flushing program
“Anytime you change the flow, velocity or direction of the flow, you can expect to have dirty water,” Collier said.
Water is flushed each time a line is repaired which is a near constant problem for the aging system.
The system has 600 miles of pipe, Collier said. Majority of the pipe is 50 years old. The system got its start in 1972 and was built for 700 meters. In 1992, it had grown to 1,200 meters and now services 2,750 meters.
“The problem with the flushing is we have watched water come out of the faucet relatively clean but turn black as coal,” said McManus. “Your flushing program can’t fix that. It is already in the plumbing, washing machine and dishwasher. Once the black water gets in your house it sometimes takes an hour to get out.”
The solution to the water problem would come at a cost.
“Our plans are to build a treatment plant but the only way to do that is to raise the (water) cost,” said Collier.
Wesby said added cost could create a financial burden to some residents.
One district she represents is Abe Lincoln community. Residents are seeing higher sewer costs due payments from a $600,000 Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) loan. The loan was used to bankroll refurbishment of lift stations and a wastewater treatment plant.
Currently, the flat rate for North Franklin Water Works, Inc. is $21.00 first 1,000 gallons and $4 after that.
According to McManus, another problem has to deal with the system’s annual meeting and voting for board members.
Eighty percent of proxies were not sent back to North Franklin Water Works because people do not know who they are voting for.
“We don’t know who we are voting for,” McManus said. “If we want to vote for an individual we have no clue because there is no name on the proxy. It may meet the legal requirements, but it does not meet the ethical or moral requirements.”
When questioned about the board members, Collier answered minutes to the meeting listed names and minutes were at North Franklin Water Works, Inc. office.
“Are 2,700 families gonna read those,” asked McManus.
Collier answered no.
Current board members are Devon Goodman from Chase who is president, Larry Bank, from Winnsboro, Henry Till from Delhi, Miller Watson from Crowville and Derrick Parker from Winnsboro.
North Franklin Water Works, Inc. holds their annual meeting every May, and Collier said there were plans to hold it this year while adhering to COVID-19 social distancing.
“May of 2020 there was quite a few people there, and they had jars filled with bad water,” McManus said. “They said they would willingly pay $10 month more to get that water cleaned up.”
Collier said customers should call the system’s office anytime they see a problem. North Franklin Water Works number is (318) 722-3589.
