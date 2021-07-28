A longtime Winnsboro road overlay project is coming to an end while a new road project is beginning, said Mayor John Dumas.
Bids are being sought on a new street improvement proposal with work to possibly start in October or September, according to Dumas. A longtime project overlaying many of Winnsboro’s side streets has been completed.
The new street improvement project includes smaller streets that were not overlaid in the prior project. Some proposed streets included in the overlay project are Dallas, Caroline, Lanier, Carver, Howard and Mary Marr streets.
Additionally, the proposal includes installing rumble strips along Winnsboro streets that have problems with speedsters.
In past meetings, Town Council members agreed to investigate the use of speed deterrents in some residential areas after residents reported that motorist were speeding on Franklin and Carter streets.
In February 2020, Town Council members passed a resolution giving officials authority to install “speed deterrents” in Winnsboro such as speed bubbles and rumble strips.
Also included in the street-improvement proposal will be the redoing of parking areas on Fair and Westside avenues which are located near baseball parks in Winnsboro.
“We want to get the load off of the streets,” Dumas said. “We would like to possibly make some elderly parking also near the ball parks, so they won’t have to cross the road.”
Winnsboro’s previous road project which started in 2008 called for overlaying many of the roads east and west of La. Hwy 15. Funding for the work came from a 10-year sales tax for road work which was initially introduced by late Winnsboro Mayor Jack Hammons. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
The time length of the project may have been beneficial to Winnsboro, according to Dumas.
“In a sense, (the project’s time length) may have been good because of the pipe under the road that needed replacing,” Dumas said. “Our engineering firm checked the pipe for leaks before laying the asphalt. If it had any leaks we would replace the pipe.”
Streets overlaid were Gwin, Harvey, North, Lane, Second, Third to Pine to Fifth, Third from La Hwy. 15 to Pine, Ursula, Milam and Elizabeth streets.
Also overlaid were Baldwin Drive from Eighth Street to Mays Street and Robinson and Martin drives.
Meanwhile, improvements to Winnsboro’s municipal airport ramps and taxiway are complete with the exception of the construction company’s punch list, according to Terry Shirley, airport manager.
The ramps and taxiway were overlaid with asphalt.
The project was financed in part by a Federal Aviation Administration grant. Some $215,000 were spent on apron and taxiway improvements.
Additionally, the airport received COVID-19 related grants totaling approximately $45,000. Money from the grants will go toward various fuel upgrades for the airport, according to Shirley.
The airport’s runway will be restriped and resealed sometime next year, Shirley said. After the runway, he foresees a six-foot fence installed around the entire property and a hanger project.
