A nearly $800,000 street improvement project will begin soon in Winnsboro.
Town Councilmen awarded Amethyst Construction’s low bid for the project in their regular meeting Monday night.
The West Monroe company was one of two bidders for the project. The other was D&J Construction whose proposal was $59,000 more, according to Heath McGuffee from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson Engineers of Alexandria. McGuffee is project engineer.
Amethyst Construction has done work for Winnsboro before but the end result was less than ideal.
In December, Winnsboro officials were accused of being in breach of contract with Amethyst after not paying approximately $60,000 for work on Winnsboro Municipal Airport. Winnsboro officials in turn accused Amethyst for not completing the project.
According to Bill Holdman, president and CEO of Amethyst Construction, Winnsboro owed his company $69,737 for the rehabilitation of the airport’s taxiway and aprons.
Winnsboro officials disputed the claim after reviewing the quality of work but has since paid Amethyst for the project.
“We went ahead and paid them on good faith that they would finish the taxiway,” Dumas said in a Tuesday morning Sun interview. “If they don’t, we will hold up on the road project.”
The new street improvement project includes smaller streets that were not overlaid in previous projects. Some streets included in the overlay project are Dallas, Caroline, Lanier, Carver, Howard and Mary Marr streets.
Additionally, the project includes installing rumble strips along Winnsboro streets that have problems with speedsters.
In past meetings, Town Council members agreed to investigate the use of speed deterrents in some residential areas after residents reported that motorist were speeding on Franklin and Carter streets.
In February 2020, Town Council members passed a resolution giving officials authority to install “speed deterrents” in Winnsboro such as speed bubbles and rumble strips.
Also included in the street-improvement project will be redoing of parking areas on Fair and Westside avenues which are located near baseball parks in Winnsboro.
Winnsboro’s previous road project which started in 2008 called for overlaying many of roads east and west of La. Hwy 15. Funding for the work came from a 10-year sales tax for road work which was initially introduced by late Winnsboro Mayor Jack Hammons. The tax was originally passed in 2007 and was renewed in 2017.
Meanwhile, Winnsboro Municipal Airport will receive two coronavirus-related grants totaling approximately $45,000. Both grants will be to clean and replace items related to stop the spread of the virus.
Additionally, a local club president wants to help Winnsboro rehabilitate Landis Park.
Town Council members heard from Judy Long, Winnsboro Rotary Club president, about her ideas to upgrade Landis Park located behind Dixie Youth baseball parks.
“This area is full of possibilities,” Long said. “This park just needs to be modernized. Together with the town and other organizations, we can do many things to this area.”
Recently, Winnsboro town workers have removed several of the park’s worn and outdated playground equipment and benches.
Long recommended new benches, gliders and picnic tables for adults taking their lunch break. She mentioned a splash pad and nature trail as longterm goals for the park.
“We need one-year, three-year and five-year plans,” Long said. “This is going to take time, but we can do it. This park can draw the whole family and presents a wonderful opportunity.”
In other action, Town Council members approved resolutions to begin the demolition process of properties on Oak, Harvey and Second streets. Property owners now have 60 days to speak to Winnsboro officials on property rehabilitation before demolition begins.
