North Franklin Waterworks officials are looking into the construction of a water treatment plant along with other ways of improving water conditions for customers, said Devon Goodman, board of director’s president.
Officials are also considering various others ways to improve water conditions such as a systematic flushing system along with a water treatment plant.
“We are doing lots of legwork,” Goodman said. “We have to know a lot more about each of these (possible solutions).”
According to Goodman, North Franklin’s water problem did not begin until the installation of a 16-inch water line. The line was installed to increase production and pressure to the system. In 2011, North Franklin Waterworks borrowed $3.38 million to install 16-inch pipe and a pumping station.
A water treatment plant for the system would cost an estimated $1 million. With North Franklin Water Works in debt for the pipe installation and pumping station, Goodman wonders if the system has enough credit and could customers afford it.
“The figure $10 per month is floating around,” Goodman said. “Would that service the debt? Payoff on a mortgage that size would last for 40 years. Ten years from now, many of us will be retired or deceased. Can our heirs afford this? No one knows what our economy will be in 10 or 40 years.”
Franklin Parish Police Jury members Rawhide Robinson, Keiona Wesby and Gary Peters met with Marion Collier, spokesman for the system, concerning the water quality Feb. 4. Also in attendance was Ken McManus, engineer with McManus Consulting Engineers and system customer.
In the Feb. 4 meeting, it was said manganese was found in abundance in the system causing water to turn dark.
Manganese is a mineral that naturally occurs in rocks and soil and may also be present due to underground pollution sources. It is frequently found in iron-bearing waters but is more rare than iron.
In low concentrations it produces extremely objectionable stains on everything with which it comes in contact. Deposits collect in pipelines, and tap water may contain black sediment and turbidity due to precipitated manganese.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Secondary Drinking Water Regulations recommend a limit of 0.05 mg/l manganese.
Citing a Consumer Confidence Report, McManus said North Franklin Water Works has 12 times the legal limit.
Recently Goodman produced tests results from a Jan. 27 C&L Aqua Pro report that said all sites had an average .2233 mg/l manganese.
Another problem was with the system’s annual meeting and voting for board members, according to McManus. Eighty percent of proxies were not sent back to North Franklin Water Works because people did not know who they were voting for.
“We don’t know who we are voting for,” McManus said in the meeting. “If we want to vote for an individual, we have no clue because there is no name on the proxy. It may meet the legal requirements, but it does not meet the ethical or moral requirements.”
All members are voters with North Franklin Water Works. Each board member is elected at a spring annual meeting for two-year staggered terms.
“Careful attention is given to each person nominated to be a board member,” Goodman said.
The month before the annual meeting, a proxy agreement is included with the water bill and is published in The Franklin Sun.
“The proxy authorizes the board of directors to vote in your absence,” Goodman said. “This has worked good in the past. Normally, only four to six people come to the meeting. This past year several came to the meeting but very few sent proxies. We failed to have a quorum, therefore no business could be transacted.”
Goodman praised the board’s efforts.
“Our founders were very wise in completing our charter,” Goodman said. “We also have an efficient board of directors, a very competent staff and employees.”
The water is not bad everywhere in the system, Goodman said. Goodman, who lives in Chase, said his water is fine.
“I’ve had a ice maker for 30 years and have only had to change the filter out once, 10 years ago,” he said. “My hot water heater has only been flushed once.”
The system has 600 miles of pipe with the majority of pipe being 50 years old. The system got its start in 1972 and was built for 700 meters. In 1992, it had grown to 1,200 meters and now services 2,750 meters.
“The board of directors realize we have water problems,” Goodman said. “You can be assured we will solve this problem. It will take time. Thanks for your patience.”
