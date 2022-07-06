Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace has not filed a campaign finance report, according to the Louisiana Ethics Administration.
Reports are mandatory for candidates for “any other” public office who make expenditures in excess of $2,500, according to the administration’s website. Changed on Aug. 1, 2012, the previous threshold amount was $5,000.
For in-kind contributions, Ethics Administration reports stated, “All in-kind contributions to your campaign having a monetary value in excess of $25 must be provided and listed.
In an earlier Franklin Sun interview, Wallace said she had financed her own mayoral campaign and had spent little money, but she said she would file with the Ethics Administration.
Newly-elected Chief of Police Tyrone Coleman, on the other hand, filed finance reports.
According to his reports, Coleman spent $457 in various advertising spots, $60 at the Clerk of Court’s office, $348 for t-shirts and $738 for decals.
Many local candidates have previously filed a finance report with the administration and have listed zero amount in the dollar blanks.
According to the Louisiana Ethics Administration webpage, “Automatic late filing fees will be assessed for every day required campaign finance disclosure reports are late. Additional civil penalties may be imposed for reports more than 10 days late.”
The Ethics Administration listed several dates for filing reports including: February 24 (30 days prior to the March 26 primary), March 16 (10 days prior to the March 26 primary), April 5 primary election day, May 10 for election day expenditures and June 9 (40 days after the general election).
The Franklin Sun reached out to Wallace, but she was unavailable by press time.
