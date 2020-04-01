Winnsboro will continue with its normal curfew but Mayor Sonny Dumas has not ruled out possibly changing to earlier times as Franklin Parish battles the spread of COVID-19.
“We are still looking at possible changes to our curfew, but right now we will continue with our normal curfew hours,” Dumas said.
Currently, Winnsboro has a curfew of 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekends, according to its ordinance. The ordinance is aimed at keeping juveniles off the streets late at night.
“This must be taken serious,” Dumas said. “The Winnsboro Police Department and Franklin Parish Sheriff office are doing a good job of dispersing the youth. Some (residents) are handling it good, but some are not.”
Along with enforcing Winnsboro’s curfew, Dumas said his department will closely abide by Gov. John Bel Edwards mandate.
“We are going to follow the mandate and the CDC,” Dumas said. “We’re asking everyone to pay attention to Gov. Edwards daily press conferences at 2 (p.m.).”
Edwards extended the mandate until April 30 on Monday. The mandate calls for residents to shelter at home and limit movements to only “essential needs.” People should also maintain at least six feet of distance from others.
Under this mandate, grocery, convenience and warehouse stores remain open. People are also able to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities at pharmacies and are able to go to medical appointments after checking with their doctor.
Restaurants remain open for only take-out, delivery or drive-thru. Deliveries continue from those businesses that deliver.
Edwards said under this mandate people should still care or support a friend or family member and should help someone get necessary supplies.
People can take a walk, ride a bike, jog and be in nature for exercise.
In keeping aligned with the mandate, Dumas said Winnsboro’s Town Council meeting is still scheduled for April 20, but seating will be situated in accordance to the six-foot rule.
“We will go over all of the necessities, and the essential items will be covered,” Dumas said. “We are planning on not having too many outside speakers at the meeting.”
Town Halls
Meanwhile, Winnsboro Town Hall is closed to the public to safeguard residents and employees and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Employees are present to receive and process town bills such as water and sewer.
“These measures are in line with the best guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state health officials and mandates from the governor’s office,” according to a Town of Winnsboro statement.
Winnsboro residents can call 435-9087 for assistance. Town officials will also accept all payments by Visa, Master card and Discover via phone.
Water bills can be paid online at townofwinnsborola.com or dropped in the secure box located outside the Town Hall.
At this time, Baskin Town Hall will remain open but closed to the public.
Baskin officials are available to offer assistance if needed. Baskin Town Hall’s phone number is 248-3700.
Gilbert Town Hall will also remain open but closed to the public. Water payments will continue to be processed, and village workers will continue to assist Gilbert residents.
Those paying their water bills may drop the payment through the door slot or call the Town Hall at (318) 435-6506.
Wisner Town Hall remains open but closed to the public. Clerks are receiving and processing water and sewer payments.
Town Hall hours are 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For more information call (318) 724-6568.
