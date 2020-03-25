COVID-19 virus cases continue to rise in Louisiana, but as of today at noon, no cases have been reported in Franklin Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
No person in Caldwell, Concordia, Madison, or Tensas parishes has tested positive with the virus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
There were 1,795 cases reported and 65 deaths in Louisiana. Forty-eight of 64 parishes have reported cases, and 2,037 tests have been completed by the state lab. Test reported to the state were at 9,414.
