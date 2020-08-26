A sentencing hearing has not been re-scheduled for Stephen Couch while Nicholes Trey Glass is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, according to Penny Douciere, Fifth Judicial District Attorney.
Couch, former Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School principal, was scheduled for an Aug. 10 sentencing at Franklin Parish Courthouse. The hearing was postponed due to medical issues.
Glass is accused of second degree murder and was indicted July 29 by a Franklin Parish grand jury on charges related to the homicide of Michelle Houston.
On Jan. 13 of this year, Couch pled guilty to five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Each offense involved a different juvenile.
Couch faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison with or without hard labor, $5,000 fine and must register as a sex offender.
On Feb. 26, 2018, a Franklin Parish Grand Jury indicted Couch on 11 counts of sexual misconduct. He was charged with five counts of molestation of a juvenile and six counts of prohibited sexual misconduct between an educator and a student.
The offenses reportedly happened between 2004 and 2017 and involved male students ranging from ages 14 to 18 who attended Apostolic Tabernacle Christian School.
After the indictment, Couch turned himself in to Franklin Parish authorities Feb. 26, 2018 and was booked at the Franklin Parish Detention Center with bond set at $280,000.
Later on March 13, Couch pled not guilty in the Franklin Parish Courthouse to five counts of molestation of a juvenile involving five students and six counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.
“I am pushing to get the sentencing date,” Douiere said.
Meanwhile, Glass, 33, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at the Franklin Parish Courthouse, according to Douciere. He is accused of second degree murder, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and
cruelty to animals.
On June 30 at approximately 6 p.m., Houston, 50, was found unresponsive by Franklin Parish Sheriff deputies at a La. Hwy. 578 residence.
Glass was arrested June 30 and booked into Franklin Parish Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond for second degree murder and obstruction of justice indictment and a $2,000 bond for the cruelty to animal indictment.
In regards to the cruelty to animal indictment, “Nicholas T. Glass, on or about June 30, 2020 did intentionally or with criminal negligence, commit cruelty to animals by shooting,” according to a court document.
A preliminary trail is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 7.
If convicted of second degree murder, Glass could face life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.