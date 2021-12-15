Gilbert officials continue to wait on USDA funding to refurbish its sewer system, according to Cinnamon Gooding, with McManus Consulting Engineers of Monroe.
Gooding gave the update at Gilbert aldermen’s regular meeting, Dec. 9.
The funding comes in the form of a grant worth $821,000 and a loan worth $588,000.
In the Aug. 13, 2020 regular meeting, Ken McManus, also with the Monroe engineering firm, announced Gilbert had received the funds that totaled $1.4 million with 58 percent of the proceeds coming from the grant. The USDA loan comes with a 1.125 percent interest rate.
With the grant and loan funding, Gilbert will refurbish its lift stations and manholes, upgrade its sewer force mains and rework the waste water treatment plant.
In other action, alderman adopted two ordinances dealing with simple theft and loitering.
Simple theft and loitering are already state law but aldermen needed to pass the ordinances locally. Aldermen introduced the two ordinances in their November meeting.
Additionally, aldermen agreed to begin taking bids on cutting down a pecan tree located in front of the town hall. The action is in preparation of the building’s planned refurbishment.
Refurbishment includes a new roof and a drive through for residents to pay bills and conduct other village business.
The project will be partially funded by a $11,700 Louisiana Local Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant.
LGAP is designed to fill the gaps where there are no federal or other state funds available to assist local governments with an identified high priority need. Priority is given to projects that resolve basic human health and safety needs, such as fire and police protection and sewer and water improvements.
Meanwhile, aldermen concurred with Police Chief Alvie Vick’s recommendation to hire part-time officer Todd Easterling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.