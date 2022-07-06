A controversial notice of intent (NOI) banning the feed and carcass export in Franklin, Tensas and Madison parishes is scheduled to be voted on at Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) meeting July 7.
The NOI is meant to hinder the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), according to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. But, opponents say the NOI is an “overreach” of the department and questions whether last year’s CWD-affected buck in Tensas Parish calls for such extreme measures.
The NOI is item nine of the LWFC agenda which reads, “Present public comments on Chronic Wasting Disease Control areas notice of intent and request final approval – Johnathan Bordelon, Deer Program Manager.”
The NOI, approved in April by LWFC, called for the banning of baiting or placement of baiting for deer; and the banning of exporting any cervid carcass or partial carcass originating within the CWD control area of Franklin, Madison or Tensas parishes.
Previously, three deer on the Mississippi border and one deer on the Arkansas border tested positive for CWD. A two-year-old, CWD-infected doe was harvested in Issaquena County, six miles north of where another deer with CWD was discovered Jan. 25, 2018 in Mississippi.
An additional four-year-old buck, testing positive for CWD in January 2020, was found a few miles from the Louisiana border on the east side of the Mississippi River.
In a May 28 informational meeting held at LSU AgCenter Macon Ridge Research Station in Winnsboro, residents and hunters from across the area quizzed LDWF officials on the proposed ban.
Danny Wallace, like many of the speakers at the May meeting, was for controlling CWD but called for more extensive research.
“I’m not against trying to control the CWD,” Wallace said. “That’s the last thing we want, but I am concerned that you are trying to put a three-parish ban on a whole parish. I think it needs to be a little bit more consideration on the miles from the affected area.’”
David Hampton, who is the president of a Franklin Parish hunting club, expressed his concerns at the May meeting over the economic impacts this ban could have on the area along with recreational land prices.
“This will adversely affect the farmers who grow grain and sell to the hunters, and retailers who sale to hunters,” Hampton said.
Hampton added, the sale of fuel and food to the influx of hunters would also be reduced.
A banker by trade, Hampton said such a widespread ban could possibly affect the “impact on the value of recreational real estate.”
“Our members are opposed to a widespread feed ban,” Hampton said. “It shouldn’t affect us because we are about 30 to 40 miles from the infected deer.”
Additionally, resolutions from Louisiana House of Representatives and Senate along with Franklin, Tensas and Madison parish Police Juries have passed resolutions in opposition of the proposed ban.
Local lawmakers, Sen. Glen Womack, Rep. Neil Riser and Rep. C. Travis Johnson, voted in favor of the resolution.
CWD
CWD was first identified in captive deer in a Colorado research facility in the late 1960s, and in wild deer in 1981. By the 1990s, it had been reported in surrounding areas in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.
“(CWD) is a disease that eats holes in the brain,” said James LaCour, LDWF state wildlife veterinarian in the May meeting. “CWD affects only animals in the deer family.”
Nationally, the disease has been identified in deer in more than 30 states and four Canadian provinces in free-range and domesticated populations.
The core endemic area includes contiguous portions of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska. Even in this core endemic area, the prevalence varies greatly. In some areas of Wyoming, CWD has been found in up to 40 percent of free-ranging animals, while in others less than one percent are affected.
There is no evidence CWD, which makes deer resemble “the walking dead,” can spread to humans.
NOI
A NOI for the bans was approved in April by the LWFC.
The NOI, in part, reads:
•Baiting, placement of bait, or hunting over bait is prohibited within a LDWF designated CWD Control Area.
•The export of any cervid carcass or part of a cervid carcass originating within an LDWF designated CWD Control Area is prohibited, except for: meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.
•Approved parts transported out of the CWD Control Area must be legally possessed. Approved parts must contain a possession tag with the hunter’s name, address, LDWF license number, parish of harvest, date of harvest, and sex of deer.
•Prior to the 2022-23 deer hunting season, LDWF is directed to determine whether there is sufficient capacity to perform taxidermy services for cervids taken within the Control Area and report those findings to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. If it is determined that there is insufficient capacity to provide adequate taxidermy services for cervids harvested within the Control Area, LDWF shall establish a permitting system to be in effect no later than the opening of the 2022-23 deer hunting season to allow for uncleaned cervid heads to be transported out of the Control Area solely for taxidermy purposes.
