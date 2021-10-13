North Franklin Waterworks requested $846,000 from Police Jury’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go towards refurbishing its water system.
Marion Collier, water system operator, presented the proposal at an Oct. 7 public works committee meeting.
ARPA is a federal program intended to help governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Governmental entities like the Police Jury can use the money for water and sewer systems or broadband projects. The Police Jury received $1.9 million in July and is expected to received another allotment next year.
“What we want you to try to do is submit the $846,000,” Collier said. “That would go in the pot, and we would turn around and use it as a match. You’re looking at 31 percent of the total project.”
In their annual meeting earlier this year, North Franklin Waterworks Board of Directors approved a project totaling approximately $7.3 million. The project included a new water treatment plant costing $2.8 million, automated meter reading system at $2.2 million, replace outdated pipe equaling $1.2 million and refurbishing four elevated storage tanks at $1 million.
Majority of the money would come from two loan funding options: USDA or Louisiana Department of Health (LDH)-Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF), according to Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria on May 25. McGuffee said grant funding should also be sought after.
DWRLF was created to assist public water systems in financing for needed drinking water infrastructure improvements. Both USDA and LDH-DWRLF provide low-interest loans for construction or improvements of water system projects.
Under the USDA loan, customers could possibly see an increase of $3.27 per month on their water bill, McGuffee said.
Under the LDH-DWRLF, a possible water bill increase of $5.86 could be seen, McGuffee said in the annual meeting.
Currently, residential rates are $20 for 2,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 gallons afterword. Commercial rates are $47.50 for 20,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 afterword.
“I’m going to have a board meeting tonight (Thursday, Oct. 7) to try to determine what percentage we can commit towards spending the $7.3 million,” Collier said. “We have engineer estimates on how much it will cost and what would be the increase for each person.”
When asked if the $1.2 million would replace all system pipes, Collier said, “We are going to look at replacing 2 1/2 inch lines to begin with. We have restricted flow in some areas we need to improve on.”
Public works committee members agreed to look over different projects and possibly decide on which to fund.
In a Sept. 9 meeting, Police Jury members reviewed possible first year projects. There were Turkey Creek dam crossing worth $500,000, a generator for Abe Lincoln sewer system estimated at $827,170 and a wastewater treatment plant for Washington Park sewer system for $572,830.
Possible second year projects were sewer service for unserved citizens at Abe Lincoln subdivision totaling $762,000, a new lift station for Washington Park sewer system amounting to $291,030 and improvements to North Franklin water works estimated at $846,970.
Meanwhile, public works committee members recommended to repair Mercer Street bridge if Wisner agreed to pay half the cost. Project cost totaled nearly $12,000.
Entergy crews need to cross the bridge to install poles and transformers for the town’s sewer pond pumps.
Public works committee members also recommended denying a land donation in exchange for road construction. Members explained the land value and cost of road construction were not equal.
Additionally, public works committee members recommended adding $800 increase in cost of materials at Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer plant project. The increase came from rising material cost for rails.
In the finance committee meeting, purchasing speed humps for several neighborhood roads were discussed along with the possibility of building humps out of asphalt.
Police Jury would have to buy 13 speed humps at $1,400 each along with signage warning of humps and hardware to install humps. Finance committee members agreed to do additional research. If Police Jury members purchase speed humps, the cost will be in next year’s budget.
Finance committee members also reviewed budget amendments offered by Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary/treasurer.
