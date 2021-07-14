Water system improvements totaling approximately $7.3 million were approved by North Franklin Waterworks Board of Directors.
Board of Directors voted to build a water treatment plant, install automatic meter reading system, replace aging pipe and refurbish four elevated storage tanks.
Estimated costs for a new water treatment plant totaled $2.8 million, automated meter reading system was $2.2 million, replace outdated pipe equaled $1.2 million and refurbish four elevated storage tanks was $1 million, according to Marion Collier, system operator.
Initially in their May 25 meeting, Board of Directors proposed a $2.6 million project which included purchasing and installation of a filtration system.
Board of Directors are moving forward with a new plant, pipes and refurbishing tanks to alleviate much of the manganese in its water.
Manganese is a mineral naturally occurring in rocks and soil and may also be present due to underground pollution sources. It is frequently found in iron-bearing waters but is more rare than iron.
In low concentrations it produces extremely objectionable stains on everything with which it comes in contact. Deposits collect in pipelines, and tap water may contain black sediment due to precipitated manganese.
Board of Directors hope to receive majority of project funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) but have not heard how much ARPA money they will receive.
ARPA provides funding for state, local and tribal governments to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer and broadband services.
In their May 25 meeting, Heath McGuffee, from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix and Hixson of Alexandria, explained to board members that other grant funding was unlikely but gave the group two loan funding options: USDA or Louisiana Department of Health (LDH)-Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF).
DWRLF was created to assist public water systems in financing for needed drinking water infrastructure improvements.
Both USDA and LDH-DWRLF provide low-interest loans for construction or improvements of water system projects.
Under the USDA loan, customers could possibly see an increase of $3.27 per month on their water bill.
Under the LDH-DWRLF, a possible water bill increase of $5.86 could be seen.
Currently, residential rates are $20 for 2,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 gallons afterword. Commercial rates are $47.50 for 20,000 gallons and $4 per 1,000 afterword.
In the May meeting, McGuffee said even with the filtration system installed, flushing would have to continue if manganese is to be removed.
“This is a process of continually flushing the system,” McGuffee said. “It has to be flushed out periodically.”
In addition to the discolored water and aging equipment, North Franklin Water is “crowded.”
The system was fully operation in 1972 with 700 meters. Since its inception, the water system has grown to 3000 meters serving more than 9,000 people.
