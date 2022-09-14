North Franklin Waterworks has satisfied all grant conditions and is authorized to advertise for bids for their new water system, according to an Office of Community Development letter dated Aug. 24.
The group has 30 days to advertise and engineers from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, in Alexandria has sent plans to the Louisiana Department of Health for their approval, according to Marion Collier, system manager.
“We’ve got the money in the bank to do it,” Collier said.
Approximately $7.3 million will be spent to refurbish the aging system producing manganese-tainted water.
With $7.3 million, North Franklin Waterworks improvements will include building a water treatment plant, installing automatic meter reading system, replacing 95,000 linear feet of 1.5 to 2-inch aging pipe and refurbishing four elevated storage tanks.
According to documentation dated Sept. 28, 2021 from Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixson, engineers from Alexandria, “Existing water mains below three inches in diameter are constricting customer capacity and creating low pressure events for nearby customers during times of high usage. The majority of the system’s water meters are over 30 years old and require replacement to ensure accurate readings and reliable rates. Outdated water meters also contribute to the systems unaccounted water loss.”
The engineer’s document went on to say, North Franklin Waterworks system’s four elevated tanks that are 10 years old and older require rehabilitation to ensure “sanitary potable water storage.”
Estimated costs of water main replacement, filtration system, water meters and rehabilitating storage tanks will be approximately $5.6 million, according to documentation.
Additionally, “basic engineering” costs will be $521,600 and resident inspection will be $242,200 with permits, storm water pollution prevention plan, advertising and legal counsel totaling $19,700, according to engineer documents.
To help fund improvement plans, North Franklin Waterworks received $5 million from a Water Sector Commission grant last week. Sen. Glen Womack, who sits on the commission, made the announcement. Rep. Neil Riser also sits on the commission.
The system is also receiving $846,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to go towards refurbishing efforts. The Police Jury administes ARPA funds to local governing entities.
ARPA is a federal program intended to help governments recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Governmental entities like the Police Jury can use the money for water and sewer systems or broadband projects. The Police Jury received $1.9 million in July and is expected to receive another allotment next year.
North Franklin Waterworks officials plan on using the ARPA money as a 31 percent match required by lending institution CoBank for project costs.
CoBank, of Colorado, is a large private provider of credit to the U.S. rural economy. The bank delivers loans, leases and other financial services to agribusiness, rural infrastructure and Farm Credit customers in all 50 states.
According to CoBank documents, North Franklin Waterworks applied for $2.2 million with a 20-year term at 4.01 percent fixed interest.
