Three Christmas parades and a festival will be held in Franklin Parish this week.
Kicking off the Christmas festivities is Winnsboro’s annual children’s parade Thursday sponsored by the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce.
Participants will start lining up in the parking lot behind Princess Theatre at 5:15 p.m., and the parade will start at 6 p.m. No gas-powered vehicles will be allowed in the parade, but children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and other wheeled vehicles with lights.
The parade will end at the Old Post Office Museum where cookies and a “special guest” will be waiting for them.
The next evening, Winnsboro will host its annual nighttime Christmas parade in downtown, beginning at 7 p.m with the Shriners kicking off the event at 6:45 p.m.
The parade will begin on Fair Avenue, travel to Common Street, turn left on Prairie and Courthouse streets and end back at Fair Avenue. All traffic on Fair Avenue will be one way after 4 p.m. on Friday.
The annual fireworks display will be held at the end of the parade.
Ten lighted floats will be featured in this year’s parade along with various school groups, Franklin Parish High School’s marching band, Disney Characters and even a large motorized shopping cart sponsored by Super One Foods.
Additionally, Santa will make an appearance on the Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce float.
The parade’s grand marshal is Winnsboro-Franklin Chamber of Commerce Spirit Award winner Lisa Kiper.
Kiper, a fixture in Franklin Parish community groups, continued her pursuit of making the area a better place after losing her husband, Trey, to cancer, and witnessing her youngest daughter, Kelly, nearly killed from a violent crime.
As a result of her daughter’s ordeal, she was appointed to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ crime victim’s reparations commission.
Additionally, Kiper works with Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana. She heads the Winnsboro Christmas parades and is Franklin Parish Tourism Commission’s chairman.
She is also on the University of Louisiana Monroe Baptist Collegiate Ministries advisory board.
“I am very excited and honored to be the grand marshal of this huge event in Franklin Parish,” Kiper said.
Sponsors for the Winnsboro Christmas night parade are the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival, Sango Buick GMC, Coughran Medical, First South Farm Credit, Young & Young Farms and Roger Grayson.
After the two Winnsboro parades, area holiday cheer seekers are asked to travel south to Wisner for its annual parade Dec. 7 starting a 10 a.m.
At press time, more than 25 floats and vehicles were registered for the parade along with FPHS marching band and JROTC.
Floats, vehicles and bands will begin lining up on School Street at 9 a.m.
From School Street, the parade will make its way on Calhoun Street, La. Hwy 15 and 562, Service Road and Shepherd and Hope streets.
“I’d like to invite everyone to our annual Christmas parade,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty. “We always have a fun time at the parade, and always have lots of people watching and participating in it.”
For more information to place a float or vehicle in the parade call Wisner Town Hall at (318) 724-6568.
A new holiday event in Franklin Parish is scheduled Dec. 7.
Baskin’s inaugural “Christmas In the Village” will be Saturday starting at noon. Featured in the festival events will be chili and cookie cook offs, live music, a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and parade at 6 p.m.
Additionally, a “stuff-a-sleigh” event is scheduled where participants can donate toys for area children.
Money raised during the event will go to Wish I Could of NELA, Inc. The organization has been granting wishes to terminally ill children for over 35 years.
