Benny Fred Biggs
Graveside services for Benny Biggs, 59, of Wisner, were held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 10 a.m., in Harris Cemetery, with Bro. Kelly Wayne Clark officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Benny was born on November 2, 1961, to the union of William Daniel Biggs and Essie Williams Biggs Dean and passed from this life on August 9, 2021. Benny is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dora Ann Biggs Curry; step-father, James ‘Red’ Dean; and nephew, Heath Daniel Temple.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his brothers, George Michael Biggs of Winnsboro, and William David Biggs and wife Liz of Bedford, Tx; sister, Eva Weems and husband Pedro of Monroe; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Trevor Crawford, John Biggs, Tim Richmond, Mike Day, Ronnie Curtis Temple, and Cameron Wade Watkins.
Carl E. Book
Graveside services for Carl E. Book, 77 of Jonesville were held at Highland Park Cemetery at Sicily Island on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Doyle Adams officiating under the direction of Young's Funeral Home - Jonesville.
Carl Book was born on Friday, January 7, 1944 in Jonesville and passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at his residence. He was a resident of Jonesville and the administrator of Catahoula and Concordia Parish Dept. of Health and Hospitals.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lynn R. Book; mother, Jewell Parker Book; wife, Doris C. Book; sister, Betty Ray Blood and brother-in-law, ToBud Blood; sister, Wynona House and and brother-in-law Burley House Jr.; another brother-in-law, Donald Ashley; two nephews: Jason and Jody Ashley; niece, Susan Stringer.
He is survived by wife, Pat L. Book of Jonesville; nephew, Charles "Bo" House and his wife Rebecca of Jonesville; niece, Gayle LaPrairie and her husband Darell of Jonesville; Stepdaughter, Patty Remore and her husband Willie of Baskin; stepson, Brian Leonard of Baskin; stepdaughter, Jessica Johnston and her husband Stacey Hitt of Fort Necessity; two niece, Vicky Murphy of Natchez and Pam Manasco of Lafayette; two nephews: Terry Stringer of Natchez and Kevin Ashley of OK. He is also survived by 10 step grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Hunter Leonard, Nathan Leonard, John Byrd, Willie Remore, Brian Leonard and Ethan House. Honorary pallbearers were Glynn Womack, James Womack, Chase Womack, Ronnie Book and Authur King
Glynn Bradley
Graveside services for Mr. Glynn Bradley, 82 of Crowville, were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Rev. Paul Perry officiating.
Kenneth Craft
Services for Kenneth Craft, 50 of Columbia, will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Brownsville Baptist Church of Columbia with the Rev. Herman Harris Jr. officiating.
Burial will be in the Craft Cemetery in Columbia under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Craft died on August 5 at Overtonbrook VA Hospital in Shreveport following a lengthy illness.
Survivors include three sons: Kenneth Harris Jr of Columbia, Jakeirian Jordan of Columbia and Parres Craft of Houston; three daughters: Markeisha Harris of Monroe, T’Keyan Gullery of Columbia and Takedra Gulley of Columbia; girlfriend: Klichia Smith of Columbia; mother: Bobbie Nell Craft of Columbia; one brother: Victor Craft of Columbia; three sisters: Dana Craft of Columbia, Pam Broun of Alexandria and Audrey Butler of Monroe.
He is also survived by one grandchild and one God son.
Frances Alice McMurray
Funeral services for Frances Alice McMurray, 88, of Gilbert, were held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary of Apostolic Faith Chapel, in Gilbert, with Rev. Tommy McMurray, Rev. James Harris, and Rev. Timothy McMurray officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Frances was born on August 7, 1933 and met her Lord and Savior on August 11, 2021. She was faithful to Chase Pentecostal Church where she was a founding member and Apostolic Faith Chapel for over 60 years, making sure all eight of her children were in attendance.
She was a very hard worker; planting a huge garden and canning to feed a family of ten and to share with others. She loved to sew, making all the clothes for herself and six daughters. She made hundreds of quilts that she gifted to people over the years. She was a wonderful cook and was well known for her cinnamon rolls and peanut butter cake. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved the mountains and looked forward every year to the annual fall trip to the Smoky Mountains with her children.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl McMurray; beloved daughter, Glenda Thompson; parents, F.M. Stewart and Tressie Lofton Stewart; brother, Gary Stewart; and grandson, Marcus Harris.
She leaves behind her children, Rev. Tommy McMurray and wife Betty, Sue McNease, Pat Roberts, Kevin McMurray and wife Rene’, Vickie Guillot, Penny Hill and husband Rogers, and Debbie Harris and husband James; son-in-law, Thad Thompson; sister, Melba McNeil; grandchildren, Timothy, Ken, Justin, Jonathan, Matt, Elysia, Wade, Katelan, Jeb, Leslie, Josh, Lanee, Eric, Derek, Jared, Danielle, Jennifer, Bryan, Esther, Jeffrey, Jamin, Michael, Aaron, and a number of great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to Jr and Pam McMurray for all you have done and the love you have shown to our precious mother.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Justin McNease, Jeffrey Hill, Jamin Harris, Wade Rodgers, Josh McMurray, and Aaron Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers were Timothy McMurray, Kenneth McMurray, Jonathan McMurray, Michael Harris, Matt McNease, Jared Guillot, and Derek Guillot.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the church.
L T McVay
Funeral services for Mr. L T McVay, 80, of Crowville were 2 p.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, in Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Ron Charrier officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Hale Cemetery Baskin. Visitation was from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at the funeral home under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. McVay a retired cotton farmer, loving husband, father and grandfather was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Eva McVay; brothers, Willie McVay and Charles McVay; sisters, Lillian McKay and Pat Woodall.
He is survived by his wife Inez B. McVay of Crowville; daughter, Sheila McLendon and her husband Tracy of Calhoun; sons, Tommy McVay and his wife Pam, and Ronnie McVay and his fiance’ Shelley all of Crowville; brothers Albert McVay and his wife Rosemary of Winnsboro, Bill McVay and his wife Margaret of Crowville; and Aubrey McVay and his wife Janet of Winnsboro, sister-in-law, Carolyn McVay; nine grandchildren and
20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Tammie Marie Jordan Miller
Funeral services for Mrs. Tammie Marie Miller, 60, of Gilbert, were 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, in Chase Pentecostal Church with Rev. Billy Martin and Rev. Evan McMurray officiating, internment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Thursday August 12, 2021, at Chase Pentecostal Church under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Tammie a member of Chase Pentecostal Church, passed away August 10, 2021, in Winnsboro. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Pete Jordan, her husband Robert Scott Miller, mother-in-law Doris Miller Grandmothers, Lillie Mae Jordan, and Marie Givens.
She is survived by her son, Lawson Wagner of Winnsboro; brother, Frank Paul Jordan and his wife Julie of Lake St. John; beloved sister and friend Tina Lynn Jordan and her husband Ronald Hitt of Winnsboro; nephews, Donovan Hitt and his wife Leah, Hunter Jordan and his wife Nicole, Colton Jordan, and Jeremy Jordan; niece Angel Maria and Conner Smith; grandchildren Kaenan Wagner, Jaxton Wagner, Rosie Jo Smith, William Scott Smith, Kayliegh McDaniel, and Raelyn McDaniel; great nephews and niece Layla Hitt, Levi Hitt, and Knox Jordan. As well as a host of cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Chance Flores, Donovan Hitt, Hunter Jordan, Paul Jordan, Zach Martin, and Lawson Wagner.
Honorary Pallbearers were Stanley Rice, Clarence Cupp, George Ray Brown, and Tinker Roberts.
Mary Tolliver Price
Funeral service for Mary Tolliver Price, 59 of Sicily Island, will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sicily Island High School. Burial will follow at the Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Price died on August 10 at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner following a brief illness.
Survivors include two sons: Ricky Tolliver and Kirby Wroten Jr both of Sicily Island; two brothers: Johnny Tolliver and Rubin Tolliver both of Sicily Island; five sisters: Peggy Tolliver of Sicily Island, Brenda Tolliver, Glenda Tolliver, Lene Tolliver and Vivian Tolliver all of New Orleans.
She is also survived by great nephews and a grandson.
Hollis Thames Rogers, Jr., M.D.
A funeral service honoring the life of Dr. Hollis T. Rogers, Jr. was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport. Visitation was held prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. until service time. Officiating the service was the Very Reverend Alston Johnson of St. Mark’s Cathedral.
Dr. Hollis T. Rogers, Jr., “Daddy” to his children, “Da” or “Big Da” to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and “Dr. Tim” to most everyone else, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont following a brief illness.
Dr. Tim was born March 10, 1938, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Dr. Hollis T. Rogers, Sr., and his wife, Lillian Morgan Rogers. He grew up in Winnsboro, where his father and grandfather were both doctors. At an early age Dr. Tim decided that he wanted to follow their path. Dr. Tim attended Louisiana Tech, graduating in 1960. He then attended Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans. He interned at what is now Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport before moving back to Northeast Louisiana to begin his practice. He was the Clinical Director of Internal Medicine at E. A. Conway Hospital in Monroe.
Later he moved to Winnsboro where he joined his father at Rogers Medical Clinic in 1970.
During his time in Winnsboro, he held numerous positions including two terms as Coroner of Franklin Parish, and Medical Director of numerous nursing homes and local organizations. Over eighteen years Dr. Rogers developed a large and active practice in Winnsboro, before suffering a heart attack in 1988.
Deciding that he could not continue with his demanding medical practice, Dr. Tim moved to Shreveport to be closer to his children. After joining the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for a year, he began his second career as the Chief Medical Consultant for Social Security Disability, a position he held for over 30 years until his retirement in 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anna Rogers Pack and her husband, Wallace.
Tim was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting and salt-water fishing, but he considered his family to be his greatest gift. He spent his last 30 years doting on them.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Bostick Rogers of Shreveport; his three children, Lillian Rogers Ameen and husband, Mike of Shreveport, LA, Katheryn Rogers Graves and husband, Bob of Austin, TX, and Dr. Hollis T. Rogers III and wife, Andrea of Fayetteville, AR; his eight grandchildren, Michael Ameen, Jr. and wife, Laura, James Ameen and wife, Julia, Andrew Ameen and wife, Jennifer, Oliver Ameen and wife, Lesha all of Shreveport, Morgan Graves, Ellis Graves both of Austin, TX, William Rogers and Ben Rogers both of Fayetteville, AR; five great-grandchildren, Cason, Elizabeth, Michael Paul, Thomas, and Grayson all of Shreveport; and two nephews, Robert Pack of Ocala, FL and John Pack of Shreveport.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Jonathan Davis, Scott McWright, and Arnold Barz, together with the wonderful nurses and staff at Willis-Knighton for their care of Dr. Tim. They also wish to thank the staff at The Oaks of Louisiana. A special thanks to Dr. Stuart Blum for his years of friendship and care.
Honoring him as pallbearers were his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana (CADA), 2000 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104.
Roy McManus
Graveside services for Roy McManus of Cosby, Tennessee were held at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert on August 16 at 10 a.m. The service was officiated by Dr. Bobby Ensminger.
He was born May 21, 1926 to the union of Callie Lofton and Louie McManus in Gilbert and became one half of a set of twins that soon came to be known as the meanest two boys anyone had ever known. Roy laid down his earthly burden August 11, and was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior.
December of 1944 found him serving in Company B, 302nd Infantry Regiment, 94th Infantry Division of the United States Army directly in the middle of WWII. Shortly after his arrival, he was critically wounded by shrapnel from a exploding artillery shell. After he had survived several days in a field hospital, he was transported to England. After multiple surgeries, he was returned state side as a Purple Heart recipient.
In the summer of 1947, a pretty girl by the name of Sammie Gay Morris caught his eye and they quickly became a couple. By December of that year, they were married and she became his dedicated and loving partner for almost 74 years.
Roy wore many hats in his life. He was an accomplished carpenter by trade. He served on the Franklin Parish Police Jury for two terms, and dedicated many years of his life as a deacon at Calvary Baptist Church. He was a truly polished and dignified gentleman of valor and integrity and these family hearts will ache in the absence of his quiet and gentle presence.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy McManus, three brothers, David McManus, George McManus, and Lannie “Red” McManus and one sister, Glydia Walters. Left to covet his memory are his wife, Gay McManus, one son, Donald McManus, a granddaughter, Callie McManus, two great grandchildren, John David and Conner, and twin brother, Ray McManus. He is also survived by a host of family as well as friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Ray McManus, Donald McManus, Kevin Bass, John Jenkins, Tommy Watkins, Alex Esperon, Iggy Ghattas, Bobby Ensminger, John Smith, and Wayne McManus.
We will forever be thankful for the ER staff and physicians at FMC, the third floor nursing staff, and especially to Dr. Logan Atkins for the care, compassion, and respect that was shown to this good man.
