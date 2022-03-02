Aline W. Lupo
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Aline W. Lupo, 88, of Wisner, were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church, with Bro. Danny Davis, Bro. AJ Kimball, Bro. James Warbington, and Bro. Kenneth Jenkins officiating. Interment followed at Oakley Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Doris Spearman
Funeral services for Doris Spearman, 70, Winnsboro, were held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Arnold and Rev. Ron Charrier officiating. Interment followed in the Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Doris was born on July 1, 1951, in Delhi and passed from this life on February 25, 2022, in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her spouse, Charles Jan Spearman; father, John Chapman Arnold; mother, Susie Pauline Craven; daughter, Robin Renee Baxter; son, Charles Wayne Spearman; brothers, Kenneth Arnold, Royce Arnold, Ricky Arnold; and sister, Fannie Lee Finley.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her son, John Q. Spearman; daughter, Julie Brazell; daughter, Cheryl Spearman; brother, Bruce Arnold; brother, John Arnold; brother, Richard Arnold; brother, Bobby Arnold; brother, Arthur Arnold; grandchildren, Kyle Seth Klink, Kami Samara Spearman, Tucker Wayne Jones, Joel Isaac Dennison Gwin, Ashton Bayne Jackson, Kolten Dayne Smith, Wyatt Layne Spearman, Heather Rae Powell, Charles Hilton Mann IV, Sir William Christopher Mann, Toby Keith McVay, Tommy Glynn Brazell Jr., great grandchild; Oliver Benjamin Mann, Jaxson Joseph Mann, Kayden Koel Toney, Ella Graye McVay, Triston Cody McCarter, Brandon Michael McCarter.
Pallbearers were Roger Arnold, Jason Arnold, Dylan Spicer, Jessie Morris, and Ronnie McVay, Todd Canady.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Linda McCurley
Funeral services for Ms. Linda McCurley, 75, Winnsboro, were held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Savage and Rev. Eddie Rhymes officiating. Interment followed in the McCurley Cemetery on the McCurley farm under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Ms. Linda was born on January 3, 1947, in Houston, TX and passed from this life on February 21, 2022, in Winnsboro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Pauline Aswell McCurley; two husbands, Robert Young and Jerry Futch; brother-in-law, Glenn Harris; sister-in-law, Jeanette McCurley.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her brother, Leon McCurley of Gilbert; sister, Vicki Harris of Jigger; sister and husband Paula and Keith Maxwell of Winnsboro; brother and wife, Larry and Tonya McCurley of Winnsboro; niece, Tina McCurley of Winnsboro; niece and husband Tara and Danny Robbins of Jigger; nephew and wife, Brent and Kelli Harris of Archibald; nephew, Ty McCurley and Aly of Winnsboro; nephew, Trace McCurley of Winnsboro; great niece and husband, Lindsey and Stephen Tyler of Jigger; great nephew, Justin Robbins and Gabby of Jigger; great nephew, Ethan Harris of Monroe; and great niece Kylie Harris of Archibald. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends.
Linda was a hairdresser, finished Junior College in Texas earning her Associate Degree in Business, and later worked as an Administrative Assistant at ULM before she retired. Linda was a member of First West Baptist Church of West Monroe. She was a beautiful, sweet person that loved to make people laugh. Papi, her little dog, was her companion for many years. After losing Papi she rescued Lulu who was only with her for a short time, but was greatly missed. Linda loved anything with butterflies as they represent transformation, change, hope and life. She moved back to Winnsboro about seven years ago to spend time and to help take care of her beloved mother, Pauline McCurley. As a very close family, we were happy to have her home. She will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Pallbearers were Keith Maxwell, Larry McCurley, Ty McCurley, Trace McCurley, Justin Robbins, and Ethan Harris.
Honorary pallbearers were Leon McCurley, Brent Harris, and Stephen Tyler.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Sandra Suzette Neal
Funeral services for Sandra Suzette Neal, 61 of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Wisner, were held on Saturday, February 25. 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Light Baptist Church of Wisner with Rev. Weyman Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Hope Estate Cemetery of Wisner under the direction of Richardson 7 Sims Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Ms. Neal died February 18, 2022 in Buna, Texas following a brief illness.
Survivors include a special friend: Jerry Westbrooks of Bruna, Texas; two sons: Telly Neal of Houston and Jake Neal of Buna, Texas; one brother: Derrick Neal of Wisner; three sisters: Joyce Neal Harrington (Willie Jr) of Gilbert, Gwendolyn Neal Vallier (Kenneth) of Beaumont, Rhonda Neal Dickison (Alexandra) of Buna, Texas; one uncle: Walter Neal (Lois) Olymphia, Washington; and four grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Phillip Jak, Christopher Neal, Craig Johnson, Vincent Johnson, Felix Neal, Quon’terrius Hillard, Kent Johnson and Timothy Johnson.
Kathryn Clark Olivo
Funeral services for Mrs. Kathryn Clark Olivo, 68, of Baskin were 2 p.m. Monday, February 28, 2022, at Baskin Baptist Church, with Rev. Brian Roger and Rev. Dustin Ford officiating. Interment followed in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, visitation was from 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the funeral home all under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kathryn a member of Baskin Baptist Church was born April 15, 1953, in Monroe and passed away on February 25, 2022, in Winnsboro, LA. She was owner of Olivo’s One Stop in Baskin, she loved Gardening, flowers, and her dog’s.
She was preceded in death by her father Bobby Clark, mother, Hilda Anderson Waller, stepfather Sam Waller, a sister Myra Clark.
She is survived by a son Joel Olivo of Baskin; Stepmother Jean Clark of Longview, TX; brother Johnny Clark of Destin, FL; and a sister Rebecca Lebeaux of Baskin; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Bob Gibson, Matt Humphreys, Byron Jordan, Kenny Olivo, Jr., Scott Williamson, and Bretton Woods.
Curtis Wade Rush
Curtis Wade Rush, 87, formerly of Ellerslie, Maryland, died on February 25, 2022 at Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana after suffering a stroke. Curtis moved to Crowville in June, 1997 upon retirement.
Born May 12, 1934, at Allegany Hospital in Cumberland Maryland to the late Ward O. Rush and Rheta Irene (Emerick) Rush.
He was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Merle (Rosie) Rush.
He was raised by his grandparents Ed and Anna (Snowden) Emerick in Ellerslie, Maryland. Curtis was a 1952 graduate of Allegany High School in Cumberland, Maryland and served two years in the U.S. Army as a medic.
He attended Baldwin Wallace College in Berea, Ohio and received his Certificate in computers from Automatic Institute in Cleveland Ohio. He was a lifelong employee in the computer segment of banking and retired after 32 years at First Tennessee/Horizon Bank in Memphis, Tennessee.
Curtis was an active member of Crowville United Methodist Church for 23 years. He also was a member of the Crowville Volunteer Fire Company. He donated a total of eleven gallons of blood over the years to blood banks in Tennessee and Louisiana.
He was married to Margaret Eleanor Vines on September 21, 1959. They were together for over 62 years up until his death.
Curtis is survived by his wife Margaret Vines Rush, two sons: Brian C. Rush and wife Ashlee of Oakland, Tennessee and Sean A. Rush and a granddaughter, Shannan Rush both of Boonesville, Mississippi. He is also survived by his only remaining sibling, Carol Rush Imler of Tucson, Arizona, a sister-in-law, Mary Laird of Magnolia, Texas and a brother-in-law, John E. Vines II of Holly Ridge, Louisiana. Curtis also is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Duane Flowers, Clay Knox, Tommy Lupo, Scott Parker, Chad Vines and Neal Vines.
Viewing was at Dennard First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday March 1, 2022 with services conducted by Rev. Wayne Ray at 11 a. m. Tuesday March 1, 2022. Interment followed at Coax Cemetery in Baskin, Louisiana.
Memorial gifts for Curtis may be sent to Crowville United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.
