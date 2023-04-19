John Lovelace Dailey, Jr. was born in Extension, Louisiana on August 1, 1923, to John Lovelace and Lela Dailey. His birth name was Clyde Neil Dailey, after two men who would be some of his favorite uncles — his mother’s brother Clyde and his father’s brother Neil. When he was six years old his teacher asked him his name and he refused to say. He later admitted to his father that he did not like his name. When asked what he would rather be named, he said he’d rather have his father’s name. His name was then legally changed to John Lovelace Dailey, Jr. This change meant little to his sister Mattie Claire, who called him “Bubba,” a name that stuck with many, many others. Besides “Bubba,” he was known as “Red,” “Rojo,” “John,” “Dad,” “Pop,” and the more formal “Mr. Bubba.”
