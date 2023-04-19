John Dailey

John Dailey

John Lovelace Dailey, Jr. was born in Extension, Louisiana on August 1, 1923, to John Lovelace and Lela Dailey. His birth name was Clyde Neil Dailey, after two men who would be some of his favorite uncles — his mother’s brother Clyde and his father’s brother Neil.  When he was six years old his teacher asked him his name and he refused to say. He later admitted to his father that he did not like his name. When asked what he would rather be named, he said he’d rather have his father’s name.  His name was then legally changed to John Lovelace Dailey, Jr. This change meant little to his sister Mattie Claire, who called him “Bubba,” a name that stuck with many, many others. Besides “Bubba,” he was known as “Red,” “Rojo,” “John,” “Dad,” “Pop,” and the more formal “Mr. Bubba.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.