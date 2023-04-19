Parish voters will once again go to the polls Oct. 14 to cast their ballots on a parish equipment millage renewal that has previously failed three times.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members approved the date at their regular monthly meeting April 13.
The 8.12-mill renewal would be for the maintaining, operating, leasing and purchasing parish equipment. An expected $924,400 would be collected from the millage for five years, beginning in 2023 and ending in 2027.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved the use of contract labor to asphalt L.D. Knox and Lawson roads, Clyde Weems Loop and Ellis Lane after parish crews set them up. The move was taken in a cost- and time-saving action.
Meanwhile, parish residents who own livestock must bury their animals when they die.
Police Jury members approved the ordinance pertaining to the burial of livestock that was discussed in last month’s meeting. The ordinance stated livestock such as cows, mules and horses required a six-foot burial. The ordinance also required sheep, goats and swine to be buried four feet deep.
In the past, Police Jury employees buried some livestock but Louisiana Legislative Auditors were requiring the organization to document “a person who really needs assistance,” explained Sam Wiggins, secretary/treasurer in a previous meeting. “We have to prove that we are not just doing it as a donation of public funds to an individual.”
Also, Police Jury legal council Mike Kramer told Police Jury members 16 letters were mailed to nuisance property owners instructing them to clean their lots.
The owners have until April 24 to respond or clean up the property. If they do not respond to the letter or clean up the property, the parish will have the property cleaned up and the costs will be tacked onto their property tax invoice
Also in the meeting, Police Jury members agreed to order an additional load of garbage carts. The new shipment will replenish the parish barn’s dwindling supply.
To bankroll the parish’s garbage collections, the Police Jury uses a five-year, 1/2 cent sales tax which ends 2028. Due to rising costs, the sales tax has been insufficient in recent years.
In other action, Police Jury members approved the repair and additional gravel on an existing bus turnaround on Kaufman Road.
The group appointed Adam Spillers and Ike McBroom to Fire District 3 committee. They also approved a children at play sign on Brownell Road and the construction of a garbage truck turnaround on JL Prickett Road.
Members also approved $12,400 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for a portable recording system for Fifth Judicial District Court and $3,586.70 to install and wire new computers for the Clerk of Court’s office.
