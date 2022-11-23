Life is filled with many activities which draw from the human spirit. When I consider the Spirit of Thanksgiving, I am never content to think I have reached the total meaning of the words to be thankful.
As a very young lad while visiting a family wake one evening, like any little guy, I wanted a Coca Cola. Either the dime or the coke machine didn't do its job. Mr. Malone, the funeral home manager soon came to my rescue.
As soon as I had my prized coke, my dad ordered me to say, "Thank You!" Mr. Malone immediately replied, "And you are so welcomed!"
Thus, the understanding of being thankful never left me as a small child.
The spirit of being thankful goes far beyond the first Thanksgiving of 1621 at Plymouth Rock, or the first Presidential Proclamation of President George Washington in November 1789. It reaches from Holy Scripture. Let us examine a bit.
Hannah, mother of the Prophet Samuel was thankful for God hearing her prayers for a child.
King David in Psalms constantly walked in the Spirit of Thanksgiving. His deep repentance produced a tremendous example to this subject.
Daniel in his amazing Book, understood how to appreciate God's Blessings.
Jonah, in being delivered from the belly of the large fish, valued his testimony of Thanksgiving.
My heart was recently blessed when realizing even Jesus offered Thanks and Blessings prior to the need being met to feed the 5000.
Yes, Christ offered Thanks!
The Great Apostle Paul never ceased in writing of how we should, " In all things be thankful!" He had been delivered from the judgement of Moses Law to the Grace of Jesus Christ.
Paul walked in total Thanksgiving!
Across Northeast Louisiana this Thanksgiving Week, may each business, each community, and all of our loyal Congregations take a renewed fresh look of how we should live in reality of this Christian/American Holiday.
Be blessed, love your family, your church, and offer true Thanks to God!
