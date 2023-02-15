Franklin Parish Clerk of Court’s longterm debt, mainly its Other Postemployment Benefits (OPEB) obligations and pension liabilities, diminished its net position in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, according to a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report.
According to the audit, the Clerk’s office net OPEB obligations totaled $831,385 in FY 2022, the organizations largest liability by far. Adding to the liabilities was its net pension amounting to $424,321.
OPEB are benefits government agencies provide for their retired employees. These benefits principally involve health care benefits but also may include life insurance, disability, legal and other services. Benefit payments are recognized when due and payable in accordance with benefit terms.
Franklin Parish Clerk of Court provided benefits to 12 employees during the 2022 fiscal year, according the the audit report.
With the large liabilities, the Clerk’s office debt exceeded assets by some $1 million. During the prior fiscal year, the Clerk’s office liabilities exceeded assets by $981,828. Over time, increases or decreases in net position may serve as a useful indicator of whether the financial position of the Clerk of Court is improving or deteriorating.
According to the clerk’s government funds, cash and cash equivalents totaling $162,036 was its largest assets followed by “due from agency funds” amounting to $82,127.
Rounding out the assets were receivables equaling to $13,286 and capital assets coming to $3,403.
During fiscal year 2022, the Clerk’s office spent $664,760 in personal services and $92,402 in operating services. Also, the audit reported nearly $40,000 in travel expenses.
Largest source of revenue generated by the Clerk’s office was fees for recording legal documents totaling $341,982 and court costs, fees and charges amounting to $264,211.
The clerk’s office also charged $47,570 for the use of the photocopier, $33,148 for certified copies of documents, $38,475 for miscellaneous fees and $23,935 for supplemental compensation.
Anita Wygal is the Clerk of Court.
Mary Jo Finley, CPA, Inc. performed the audit and listed no findings.
