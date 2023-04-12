Editor’s Note: This is the second of two stories about the revitalization of historic downtown Winnsboro. The two stories have featured the buildings’ owners and their restoration journey. The stories have told how and why they were undergoing the massive projects. For more information, check out the March 29 and April 5 editions of The Franklin Sun or www.franklinsun.com for articles telling the overview of the revitalization.
Elbert Lawrence is a busy man. He not only runs his own successful business, but also has taken on the task of saving one of Winnsboro’s historic downtown buildings, a building which just a few years ago was headed for demolition.
The building, which houses 602 and 604 Prairie Street, at the corner of Prairie and Locust streets in downtown Winnsboro, was once home to Princess Theatre and The Franklin Sun.
Records obtained by Lawrence show the theatre, which is now operated by the non-profit Princess Theatre Inc. as a performing arts venue, was located there around 1927 and moved to the current expanded and then more modern location in 1937 by owner George Elam.
Lawrence is dedicating the historic building he is rescuing to his mother and father, Reyola Wright Smith and Elbert Swillie Smith.
“For me to own a business on this street is a lifetime dream,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence, who is one of eight children, said he remembers shopping up and down Prairie Street with his parents and said he has fond memories of growing up here.
“That was the time of my life,” he said. “I only left here to take care of my family,” he said, referring to leaving to find better opportunities after his father suffered a stroke.
He said when he told his mother that one day he would own a business, “She blew it off. She wasn’t paying attention to me.”
After graduating from Winnsboro High School, where he received honors as a student, and as an athlete playing on the basketball team under Coach J.W. Mercer. He attended Northeast Louisiana University, majoring in business management, then later studied at vocational schools to learn skills related to his current business in HVAC and plumbing.
Now, not only does he own a business which is licensed and up and running in Louisiana as well as Texas, with reciprocal license agreements allowing him to work in 12 other states, he purchased 82 acres here which was once farm land where he hoed cotton with his parents.
He plans to build a home on that same property where there will be a road named Elbert Lane.
Lawrence, who has lived in Texas since 1985, set his sites a while back on returning to Winnsboro and giving back to his hometown and parish. He wanted to do so, he said, as a tribute to his mother and father. It was his parents who instilled in him a strong work ethic. His mother worked as a cook at Franklin Parish Hospital and his father worked at Union Cotton Compress.
He was also influenced in many ways, he said by his godmother, the late Mabel Lawrence Thomas, who was a teacher and active member of his hometown community, and who he is proud to say shared his birthday.
“I always wanted to start a business,” Lawrence said. “I worked then like I do now,” Lawrence said about his early days here. His work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit led him to start his own lawn care business and plumbing service and finally his HVAC business, PEBB Services, LLC, the name of which reflects the first initials of his sons, Elbert Jr., Brandon and Bryan, and incorporates his own nickname, “Poke.”
In addition to dedicating the building downtown to his parents, he said he is leaving a legacy for his sons and family.
After renovations are complete, the building, which is divided into two parts, will house his business and Winnsboro Wholesale, which will be run by Laura Bell and offer floral and decorative products as well as event planning services.
Always with an eye to what can be done next, Lawrence said he hopes to one day be able to expand to an adjacent empty property to build a courtyard.
But while looking at future plans, Lawrence has an appreciation for history and, as he said, “likes anything old” and collecting antiques which range from small pieces to even automobiles.
For him, saving a historic building fits into those interests. The task he has taken on, however, has not been an easy one. Through efforts to save the building from demolition, it had been donated to the Louisiana Preservation Alliance. With that in play, Lawrence had to conform to strict standards for historic preservation, while also meeting local and state standards related to building safety. He is also cooperating with, the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, Winnsboro Main Street and Winnsboro’s Historic District guidelines.
The building had suffered water damage due to a fallen roof and bricks were falling from an outside wall of the part where The Sun was once located. Lawrence and his construction crews replaced the roof and reconstructed the wall, even going through the painstaking task of salvaging original brick.
“I thought I had made a mistake,” Lawrence said looking back over what it has taken to come this far with the project.
But to Lawrence, the guidance offered by Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, Sam Sheppard, Winnsboro Main Street director, and the Louisiana Main Street program is welcomed.
“It’s been pretty good. I don’t have a problem with it,” he said.
He said he plans to bring back transom windows in the building and is keeping the Shipp Electric ghost sign on the Locust Street side. He is also keeping the original projection room of the theatre portion in place with plans to use it for a private theatre for his family.
Ironically, during the era of racial segregation, as a young African American boy, he would not have been allowed to be seated in the main seating area on the ground floor of the building which he now owns. He would have been required to enter the building through a separate door to go upstairs to a balcony area.
Although that past is a part of the building’s history, Lawrence looks beyond that to the future.
He said since the work began, he has enjoyed having older people, both black and white, stop by to share memories of seeing movies there.
“They said that it was a great thing I was doing saving the building,” he said.
And Lawrence said his purpose goes beyond even that.
“The main thing is I am coming back to the town and putting money back into the town,” he said.
He has been involved in supporting local community projects through scholarships offered to Franklin Parish High School students, the NAACP and donations to the Town of Winnsboro to help refurbish parks.
Lawrence is looking forward to completion of the building restoration project which he says is now about 60 to 70 percent. He hopes to have it completed by June or July.
He also shared a word of advice to young people living in Winnsboro today – he said they should look beyond traditional educational routes to learning skills and trades, something which he says has made all the difference in being able to give back to the town he is proud to have grown up in.
