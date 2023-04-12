lawrence.jpeg

ELBERT LAWRENCE stands on the stairway which leads to a balcony area that housed the projection room for what was the Princess Theatre in the late 20s and into the late ‘30s, and was a seating area from which African American patrons viewed movies during the segregation era. The building, as shown in the adjacent photo, was also once the location of The Franklin Sun. (Sun photo by Monica Huff)

Editor’s Note: This is the second of two stories about the revitalization of historic downtown Winnsboro. The two stories have featured the buildings’ owners and their restoration journey. The stories have told how and why they were undergoing the massive projects. For more information, check out the March 29 and April 5 editions of The Franklin Sun or www.franklinsun.com for articles telling the overview of the revitalization.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.