Six Franklin Parish projects have been turned in for possible Capital Outlay funds, according to Ken McManus with McManus Engineering Consultants
McManus gave the update at the Police Jury Public Works Committee meeting Monday morning.
“There’s better than a 50% chance that these roads will get funded,” said McManus. “The state has a little bit of money this year and senators and representatives will be able to put in some additional projects. Based on the amount of money the state has there is a high probability that those will get funded.”
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Capital Outlay Program provides a source of funding for public improvement type projects not eligible for funding through any of the dedicated funding programs. The funds are provided through the sale of State General Obligation Bonds and can be used for acquiring lands, buildings, equipment or other properties, or for their preservation or development of permanent improvements.
Projects on the list were: Riley Road improvements valued at $802,150, LD Knox Road reconstruction totaling $2.2 million, Doctor Rogers Road improvements at $790,800, Dummy Line Road economic development valued at $3.5 million, WPA Road reconstruction totaling $2.4 million and erosion control and bank stabilization at Big Creek Bridge at $850,000.
Some of the roads on the Capital Outlay list are also on the 2022 road improvement list.
“You may want to hold up to see if we can get funded (through Capital Outlay),” McManus said. “If you fix a road on this list and the state said we are going to fund it. It would be difficult to change it.”
In a special March 7 meeting, Police Jury approved a three-year road refurbishment plan totaling $650,000 a year.
The new three-year priority list was first introduced to Police Jury members in their February 2021 meeting. Repairing of roads was based on a point system under the list. Road projects received points if connected to a state highway, high road population, estimated cost, project length and cost effectiveness. The more points a road received, the higher up on the list it would be placed.
Police Jury members submitted roads to the roads superintendent. Engineers and the roads superintendent ranked the roads using the point system.
Police Jury members estimated repairs on the first five to six roads on the list would be completed this year.
The roads are: French Turn Road from La. Hwy 577 to La Hwy 555, McCaleb Road, Holland Drive from Pine Rd to Colonial Rd., Abe Lincoln Subdivision, L.D. Knox Road and Lawson Road from La. Hwy 17 to La. Hwy 577.
Roads seven through 12 are: two portions of Calhoun Road, Roberts Road, Clyde Weems Road, Pine Prairie Road, Ellis Lane and Dummy Line Road.
Also in his update, McManus informed Police Jury members Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representatives were in Franklin Parish inspecting winter storm damage.
Franklin Parish roads continue to deteriorate from a 2021 February ice storm leaving widening fractures and persistent questions from residents when streets will be repaired.
Previously, FEMA representatives visited Franklin Parish in October 2021 and reported ice damage but no governmental financial support was given.
While parish road plight has garnered attention from FEMA representatives, progress to repair roads have been impeded by bureaucratic red tape.
In a previous meeting, McManus estimated road damage caused by the ice storm totaled approximately $4.5 million.
The damage was caused by a wintry mix of snow and ice that swept through Franklin Parish crippling infrastructure and closing schools, businesses and government offices.
In a related topic, Police Jury Public Works Committee members went over lease equipment possibly needed for road improvement. With companies doubling and tripling its lease fees, committee members were warned to be careful note to exceed their annual budget.
Additionally, Public Works along with Purchasing, Fire District and Finance Committee members recommended to approve approximately $1,400 worth repairs to Fire District 4 fire truck.
Meanwhile, Public Works Committee recommended to install speed humps in the Abe Lincoln Subdivision after road improvements were completed.
Also, committee members recommended the delivery of six tons of cold mix asphalt to Wisner, dust control on L.D. Knox Road, removal of a dead tree on Milam Drive and a children at play sign on Donnell Gin Road.
Committee members denied a beer permit request for a La Hwy 4 establishment due to the fact store owners were selling beer without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.