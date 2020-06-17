Franklin Parish COVID-19 deaths rose to 14 while reported cases increased by one overnight, according to a June 16 Louisiana Department Health (LDH) report.
Locally, 425 novel coronavirus cases were reported among 3,432 total tests. Commercial labs performed the majority of tests at 2,906, and state lab tests numbered 526.
Across the state, LDH reported 47,706 cases, a jump of 534 from the previous day. Those presumed recovered from the virus stands at 37,017, more than 3,100 additional recoveries from last week’s figures.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll reached 2,930 fatalities on Tuesday, a jump of 24 from the previous day’s figures. The state also reported 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 588 with 77 of those on ventilators, according to LDH.
Regionally, Madison Parish numbers continue to jump with 287 reported cases, a 68-case increase from last week. Madison also reported two deaths.
Richland Parish held at 164 cases with three deaths, while Tensas Parish only gained one new case in a week’s time with 22 and no deaths.
Catahoula Parish reported 162 cases with three deaths, and Caldwell Parish cases amounted to 83 with one death, according to LDH.
Meanwhile, Plantation Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Wisner, reported one new COVID-19 case among its residents and one new case among its employees.
Nineteen residents have recovered from the novel coronavirus while nine of the 10 employees have recovered at Plantation Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Winnsboro, Mary Anna Nursing Home of Wisner and Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC had no new COVID-19 cases reported, according to a Monday LDH report.
Out of the six residents who contracted COVID-19, four have recovered
at Plantation Manor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.