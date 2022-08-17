LEAP test results reported by the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOA) show the Franklin Parish School District landed in the top 10 school districts in the state for one-year growth.
Overall, according to LDOA, students and schools in the state showed strong student growth across a wide range of schools and grade levels on 2021-22 tests. Mastery rates improved by three points for students in grades 3-8, with 80 percent of Louisiana school systems showing improvement in mastery rates compared to 2020-21.
Holding up a flyer announcing the Franklin Parish news during the School Board’s regular meeting held Aug. 9, School Supt. John Gullatt announced, “We were recognized at the state level.”
Gullatt said when he received a message that state office wanted to talk to him, he wasn’t in a hurry to return the call, but responded quickly when he heard it was good news.
The local results show the percentage of students in the district reaching mastery and above grew by three percent, from 14 percent in 2021 to 17 percent in 2022.
“This is mastery and above growth. The one thing – in this accountability system – you can be rewarded (for),” Gullatt said. “We were at three percent gain which puts us in the top 10”
“We haven’t had any good news in quite a while,” he said. “For us in Franklin Parish it’s a home run. We’re going to tout this, Eddie Ray, until the cows come home.”
He was speaking to Eddie Ray Bryan, a member of the School Board who serves District 1.
Gullatt noted that through COVID-19 and other challenges, the school system has managed to make some positive changes.
“None are more important than that one in my opinion,” Gullatt said.
“I couldn’t have been more happy. Was I surprised? Quite honestly I was,” the superintendent said.
“I knew we were working hard, atmospheres have settled after COVID and we’ve gotten into some routine,” Gullatt said.
He said some people who have left the parish system are coming back because the school system is offering more college-ready courses and courses in working trades.
“I think we are headed in a good direction,” Gullatt said.
Gullatt also said the hard work would continue, adding, “Obviously from this we’ve got our train going in the right direction.”
When a round of applause followed his announcement, he directed the credit to school employees, saying “it takes them all to get it done.”
“Don’t clap for me. If you see teachers, bus drivers, it takes everybody,” he said.
Gullatt also noted that the improvements were made along with the change to a four-day week.
“All I heard was, Mr. John, that four-day week it’s a bad idea,” he said.
“The growth is going to mean something in the future,” Gullatt said.
In making the announcement about the improved scores throughout the state, State Supt.Dr. Charles Brumley said, “After the impact of a global pandemic and two of the strongest hurricanes in our state’s history, Louisiana’s students are back on their feet. K-12 education is on the rise in Louisiana because we kept schools open, strategically allocated resources, and developed innovative solutions to recover and accelerate student learning.”
In addition to mastery rates improving three points in math and ELA for students in grades 3-8 and mastery rates improving for 80 percent of Louisiana’s school systems, results from LEAP assessments during the 2021-22 school year show:
•In-person learning was a contributing factor to the progress. In 2021, 98 percent of LEAP testers engaged in full-time, in-person learning. This is compared to 57 percent in 2020-21.
•Over the course of the pandemic, students engaged in full-time, in-person learning have outperformed those engaged in virtual learning.
•Fewer Louisiana students scored Unsatisfactory, including a 3-point decrease in students scoring Unsatisfactory in math.
•Mastery rates improved among numerous student subgroups including economically disadvantaged, students with disabilities, Asian, African American, and white.
•Mastery rates improved among all individual subject areas for grades 3-12.
“This progress is a true testament to the dedication of our educators to maintain high standards for students no matter the circumstance,” said Brumley. “We still have work to do before we’ve fully recovered from the impact of the last two years, but there’s excitement among our teachers and leaders to close that gap and continue moving our students forward.”
LEAP 2025 includes assessments of ELA, math, science, and social studies for grades 3-12. The tests measure the knowledge and skills defined by the state’s content standards for each grade. Student scores are reported on five levels: Unsatisfactory, Approaching Basic, Basic, Mastery, or Advanced. Students scoring Mastery and Advanced are considered proficient, or ready for the next grade level.
