A number of Franklin Parish infrastructure projects will receive American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Police Jury members assigned ARPA dollar amounts to parish projects in a special-called Oct. 21 meeting. The parish governmental entity received $1.9 million in the federal dollars this year with additional funds expected next year.
Proposals were separated into first year and second year projects.
First year projects approved were Turkey Creek dam crossing worth $500,000; and a generator for Abe Lincoln sewer system estimated at $827,170.
Second year projects approved were a sewer service for unserved citizens at Abe Lincoln subdivision totaling $762,000; and improvements to North Franklin water works estimated at $846,970.
Turkey Creek dam crossing
In a July meeting, Marcus Guillery, of Pan American Engineers, spoke to Police Jury members about adding an additional eight-inch water line that would feed Turkey Creek Water customers. The additional line would run parallel to the current 10-inch water main traveling across Turkey Creek dam.
The 10-inch water main is experiencing leaks causing dam erosion problems and interruptions of service.
“The crossing is critical to both water systems,” Guillery said in the July meeting. “We currently have a 10-inch water main running parallel to the dam and goes across and serves the other side. This equals 800 customers or 2,500 or 3,000 residents.”
Turkey Creek Water system has approximately 500 water meters, and South Bayou Macon Water system also has approximately 500 water meters. Turkey Creek sells water to South Bayou Macon.
Generator for Abe Lincoln sewer system
Abe Lincoln sewer system has received numerous upgrades through grant funding but still does not have back-up power in case of a power outage. ARPA money would fund the purchase and installation of a generator.
Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer district
Abe Lincoln/Horace White sewer district ARPA funding would be used for repairing of manholes, gravity mains and force mains which would reduce sewage discharges into nearby ditches.
Funds would also go for a new generator and waste water treatment plant headworks which filters out miscellaneous waste and debris. The new addition would automatically discharge debris into a nearby bin.
Additionally, funds would be used to provide 30 new customers in the subdivision that do not have public sewer service.
North Franklin water works
North Franklin water works ARPA funds would go towards refurbishing its water system.
Currently, the water system is working on funding a $7.3 million rehabbing project. The project included a new water treatment plant costing $2.8 million, automated meter reading system at $2.2 million, replace outdated pipe equaling $1.2 million and refurbishing four elevated storage tanks at $1 million.
“What we want you to try to do is submit the $846,000,” Marion Collier, water system operator, said in an earlier October Police meeting. “That would go in the pot, and we would turn around and use it as a match. You’re looking at 31 percent of the total project.”
Additionally, Police Jury member Leodis Norman requested Washington Park subdivision wastewater treatment plant project located near Wisner be considered for ARPA funding..
In this project, Norman suggested consolidating with Elam subdivision sewer system but ran into a roadblock when Washington Park sewer’s ownership was not known.
“It is confusing right now about who the owner is,” Norman said. “But, we don’t want to miss out on money again to improve.”
Mike Kramer, Police Jury legal council, advised members to be cautious in their next steps.
“First thing that has to get done is find out who owns the land,” Kramer said. “We don’t have that right now. We don’t even have a lean description.”
Economic Improvement and Development Association initially bought land and developed the sewer system, but is now inactive, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
According to Louisiana Secretary of State records, Grace Utilities Inc. at one time owned the system but has been inactive since 1998.
Currently, the Police Jury will have to find out who owns the Washington Park land in which the improvements will be on and the sewer system to be able to award any funding.
Police Jury will have an additional $951,000 in ARPA funds to award for later projects.
In related action, Police Jury members approved advertisements for a local ARPA fundings administrator.
ARPA provided $350 billion dollars in emergency funding for state and local governments to remedy rising costs and falling revenues during COVID-19. Funding included $195 billion for states, (a minimum of $500 million for each state) and $130 billion for local governments (a minimum of $1.25 billion per state was provided by the statute inclusive of the amounts allocated to local governments within the state).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.