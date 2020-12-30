Property taxes collected in Franklin Parish this year totaled approximately $11.6 million, according to Rod Elrod, tax assessor.
A number Elrod said was steady compared to last year’s total.
“Taxes are remarkably stable,” Elrod said. “Land and house prices are still firm.”
The Police Jury’s dedicated funds received the largest amount of property taxes at 37.9 percent or $4.43 million.
The dedicated fund includes Council on Aging, Courthouse maintenance, drainage, equipment, health unit, library, road and salaries.
Out of the dedicated fund, drainage gets the most at $1.21 million.
The next highest category was schools with 23.1 percent of the property taxes. The amount the schools receive were $2.70 million.
The Hospital Service District No. 1 received 12.12 percent or $1.41 million followed by law enforcement at 8.61 percent or $1.006 million.
The assessment district received 6.51 percent or $761,563 of the property taxes and fire districts received a total of 5.76 percent which is broke up into five districts.
Tensas Levee District received $368,237 or 3.15 percent while the general fund of the Police Jury received 2.68 percent or $313,926 of property taxes.
Rounding out the property taxes were Louisiana Tax Commission with .11 percent or $12,688 and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry at .05 percent or $5,766.
Total number of taxpayers for Franklin Parish amounted to 10,253, up from 2019’s total of 10,000.
Total number of parish parcel items was 39,587 for 2020.
Top four Franklin Parish taxpayers dealt with pipe lines.
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. of Houston was the top taxpayer in Franklin Parish paying $1.40 million in property taxes in 2020.
Regency Intrastate, of Plano, Texas, came in second at $973,684 followed by Perryville Gas Storage, of Rowlett, Texas, at $916,802.
ETC Tiger Pipeline, also of Rowlett, Texas, rounded out the top four at $424,211 taxes paid in.
Making up the remaining top ten taxpayers:
Entergy Louisiana, New Orleans, $398,053
Columbia Gulf Transmission, Houston, $233,774
ANR Pipeline, Houston, $204,321
Northeast Louisiana Power, Winnsboro, $180,882
WSB, Winnsboro, $164,363
Franklin State Bank, Winnsboro, $162,067
For 2021, Elrod said he hoped the economy will strengthen.
“I think 2021 will be a rebounding year,” Elrod said. “There is a pin up demand from the people, and as soon as we get a vaccine for COVID we’ll see it.”
