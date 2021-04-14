Ice damage on Franklin Parish paved roads totaled approximately $4.5 million, said Ken McManus, with McManus Consulting Engineers.
The damage was caused by a wintry mix of snow and ice late February that swept through Franklin Parish crippling infrastructure and closing schools, businesses and government offices.
A total of 378 miles was inspected on 137 parish roads, McManus reported to the Police Jury, April 8. A total of 379,577 square yards of damage was inspected.
McManus calculated repair costs by contractor estimates.
“With this much damage, it is probably outside what the public works division could do with all the other work they have now,” McManus said.
Workers with McManus Consulting started district-by-district inspecting all paved parish roads on March 8. If portions of the road received ice damage, it was marked off with paint, measured and GPS coordinates were recorded. The information, along with a picture of the damage, was turned into Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Damage occurred when moisture leaked under the asphalt. The moisture expanded when it froze lifting the asphalt up.
“We know (the damage) will get worse as time goes on,” McManus said.
McManus Consulting engineers also inspected Caldwell and Morehouse parish roads and found “far less damage” than Franklin Parish roads, McManus said.
Meanwhile, Dora Fletcher, resident of Riser Road, pleaded with Police Jury members to handle flooding problems in her neighborhood, especially Ann and Jan roads.
Police Jury employees have come and cleared some ditches but the area is still flooding due to culvert damage.
“It is going to happen again until someone comes out here and digs the ditches out,” Fletcher said. “It floods so bad between Ann and Jan roads. Water is just everywhere. Something really needs to be done.”
Pictures of the affected areas have been submitted to Parish Superintendent Wendell Thornton and the parish drainage superintendent, according to Police Jury member Leodis Norman.
“Even with a small amount of rain, yards flood,” Norman said. “This has been going on for some time.”
Police Jury members agreed to send a right-a-way agent to see where the drainage ditch was located.
In a related matter, Police Jury members agreed to replace culverts at Bryan Wilson’s property at a total cost of $9,369 plus equipment and labor.
The ditches on Wilson’s property are watershed ditches. Current culverts are too small to handle the water flow.
Also, Police Jury members agreed to install a bus turnaround on Clifford Ezell Road.
Additionally, Nolan Norman Park, located outside Wisner, is open to public events with a limited capacity of 200. Participates are asked to wear masks.
