“Charters of Freedom” containing copies of the Nation’s founding documents (the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the BillofRights) willbe ondisplayat parish schools from April 28 through May 1 in observance of Law Day.
The exhibit will be on display at Franklin Academy on Wednesday, April 26; at Family Community Christian School on Monday, May 1; and at Franklin Parish High School on Tuesday, May 2.
The exhibit sponsored by Judge Wendell Manning, chairman of the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education, andtheLouisianaCenterforLawand Civic Education. Manning will also be present on the afternoon of Monday, May 1 at FCCS and Tuesday, May 2 at FPHS to speak to students.
BackgroundonLawDay:
On February 5, 1958, President Eisenhower recognized the first Law Day when he proclaimed that henceforth May 1 of each year would be Law Day in the United States.
He stated: "In a very real sense, the world no longer hasachoicebetweenforceandlaw.Ifcivilizationistosurviveitmustchoose the rule of law."
The purpose of Law Day is to highlight our nation’s belief in liberty, justice, andequalityunderthelaw.LawDayasksustofocusuponeveryAmerican’s God-given rights as affirmed in the fundamental documents of our republic: the Declaration of Independence , federal Constitutionand the Bill of Rights.Inobservanceweareinvitedtoreflectuponthe“ruleoflaw”–lawsenacted by our elected representatives versus edicts handed down by kings or dictates handed down by one particular political party or group of rulers. Keep in mind that in 1958, when Law Day was established, our nation was in the midst of the Cold War.In the communist and socialist nations, May 1st, known as May Day, was a day to celebrate their totalitarian system of government.In those nations there would be huge parades displaying the military might of those governments.In contrast, Law Day celebrates the rule of law, noting that “respect for the rule of law is the key to individual freedom and justice.”This stated by Charles S. Rhyne, former president of theAmericanBarAssociationwhofirstpushedfortheestablishmentofLaw Day in 1957.
Law Day has now grown into Law Week during which activities are held throughouttheNationcelebratingourconstitutionalformofgovernment,the rule of law, and the application of equal justice under the law.
This day has been officially set aside by Congress: 36 U.S. Code § 113 - Law Day, U.S.A.
Designation--May1isLawDay,U.S.A.
Purpose. —Law Day, U.S.A., is a special day of celebration by the people of the United States—
inappreciationoftheirlibertiesandthereaffirmationoftheirloyaltytothe United States and of their rededication to the ideals of equality and justice under law in their relations with each other and with other countries; and
for the cultivation of the respect for law that is so vital to the democratic way of life.
callingonallpublicofficialstodisplaytheflagoftheUnitedStatesonall Government buildings on Law Day, U.S.A.; and
invitingthepeopleoftheUnitedStatestoobserveLawDay,U.S.A.,with appropriate ceremonies and in other appropriate ways, through public entities and private organizations and in schools and other suitable places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.