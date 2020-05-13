Benny Parker is the new Turkey Creek Park supervisor.
Parker was assigned the position after Franklin Parish Police Jury members voted unanimously at a special meeting, May 8.
As the supervisor, Parker is responsible for upkeep and mowing of the 19-acre park which features RV hookups, boat ramp, bathroom and laundry facilities, children’s playground and pavilion. He is also responsible for collecting RV rental fees.
Earlier this year, Parker, owner of Parker Lawn Services, was the low bidder to mow Rollins, Ester Credit and Nolan Norman parks. The company will mow the parish parks through the summer and into the fall months.
Parker’s first day will be May 15. He replaces current supervisor Robert Hesler, who resigned from the position.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members agreed to a hire tractor operator on a six-month probation, shop helper for a two-week “tryout” and a bush hog operator on a six-month probation.
Additionally, Police Jury members authorized Wendell Thornton, Police Jury superintendent, to collect pricing for a trailer and riggings for a 500-gallon tank. Juror David DeBlieux volunteered to donate a water tank to the parish.
The tank and trailer will specifically be used for drainage crews while installing culverts during the dry season. Water will be stored in the tank and used to wet the ground for better packing around culverts.
Police Jury members will also meet at their regular meeting May 14 at 5 p.m.
Topping the agenda is a resolution ordering a special election to be held for the renewal of courthouse, drainage and parish equipment taxes. Jurors will also vote on a resolution on certificates of indebtness by Franklin Parish Hospital Service District No. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.