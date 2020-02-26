Rev. Bill Robertson, former pastor of Temple Baptist Church and former president of Louisiana Baptists, passed away Monday.
At press time, cause of death had not been given. He was 66 years old.
Rev. Jimmy Harper, current Temple pastor, called his longtime friend a family man with an outgoing personality.
“He really cared deeply for his family,” Harper said. “Bill was always outgoing and was very easy to get along with.”
Robertson pastored Temple Baptist Church from 2002-2007 and served as director of pastoral leadership with the Louisiana Baptists until his retirement in November 2019. Before accepting the pastoral leadership role, he was Louisiana Baptists president from 2005-2007 where he played a major role in helping his organization’s recovery from Hurricane Katrina and Rita.
Following his pastoral leadership retirement, he served as pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Trout.
“Bill has always been a preacher,” Harper said. “He preached his first sermon at a very young age.”
Robertson preached his first public message at Temple when he was 12-years-old.
He was well-respected not only in Franklin Parish but statewide, garnering Louisiana Baptists preacher of the year in 1997 and 2007. He was a graduate of Louisiana College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
“It is shocking news,” said Louisiana Baptist president Steve Horn in a Baptist Message statement. “In the short time (June to November) we worked together, I thought we had a great start. He proved to be very capable of leading the pastoral leadership team.”
John Hebert, Louisiana Baptists team leader for missions and ministry, was also shocked to hear the news of Robertson’s sudden passing.
“Bill had a major impact on the leaders and pastors throughout the convention,” Hebert said. “He was active in the convention even before becoming a member of the leadership team. His work was conciliatory and had a great unifying effect on our Convention. Not only are we going to miss this man as a professional but as a good friend.”
Robertson’s caring personality showed through a Baptist Message article when he said, “I love encouraging pastors, building up churches and getting to preach in different size churches in all areas of the state.”
Visitation is Feb. 27 beginning 5 pm. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Trout with the funeral service scheduled for the next day at 10 a.m.
Harper and Robertson preached many funerals together while ministering in Franklin Parish. While preaching the services, Harper remembered Robertson saying a certain adage many times.
“Something is not loss if you know where it is.”
Harper and many other people will agree, they know where Robertson is.
