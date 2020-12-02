Total patients admitted to Franklin Medical Center for October was 157, down from last year’s monthly total of 835, according to budget numbers.
Board of Commissioners were presented the data at its monthly meeting Nov. 30.
“This is pretty consistent to what we have seen,” said Billy Page, FMC chief fiscal officer.
September’s total patients admitted were 154, according to budget.
Total surgery cases were 96 with 16 being in-patient and 80 being out-patient surgeries.
Emergency room visits totaled 737 for October, a variance of 47 from last year.
FMC’s rural health clinics visits were down 2.3 percent from last year, Page said.
Winnsboro South Clinic saw the most patients for October with 2,247 followed by Winnsboro North Clinic with 1,150.
Mental Health h
Total patients admitted to Franklin Medical Center for October was 157, down from last year’s monthly total of 835, according to budget numbers.
Board of Commissioners were presented the data at its monthly meeting Nov. 30.
“This is pretty consistent to what we have seen,” said Billy Page, FMC chief fiscal officer.
September’s total patients admitted were 154, according to budget.
Total surgery cases were 96 with 16 being in-patient and 80 being out-patient surgeries.
Emergency room visits totaled 737 for October, a variance of 47 from last year.
FMC’s rural health clinics visits were down 2.3 percent from last year, Page said.
Winnsboro South Clinic saw the most patients for October with 2,247 followed by Winnsboro North Clinic with 1,150.
Mental Health had 294 while Newellton recorded 245 patients seen. One hundred ninety went to St. Joseph, and Crowville had 241.
Newly-open Gilbert Clinic saw 34 patients in the month of October.
FMC’s orthopedic clinic visits numbered 304 for October.
“We’re up to 40 joint replacements,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator.
FMC’s total income for October was $210,181 but year-to-date total income showed a loss of approximately $2 million, according to the budget.
ad 294 while Newellton recorded 245 patients seen. One hundred ninety went to St. Joseph, and Crowville had 241.
Newly-open Gilbert Clinic saw 34 patients in the month of October.
FMC’s orthopedic clinic visits numbered 304 for October.
“We’re up to 40 joint replacements,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator.
FMC’s total income for October was $210,181 but year-to-date total income showed a loss of approximately $2 million, according to the budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.