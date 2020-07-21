Phase Two of reopening Louisiana was extended for another two weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Phase Two will now expire Aug. 7 unless it is extended again.
“We will continue to look deeply into the data over the next few weeks to figure out where we go from here,” Edwards said. “We still have a lot of COVID-19 in Louisiana. More than we want.”
Edwards announced new restrictions on July 11, including a statewide face mask order while residents are in public. Along with the face mask mandate, bars were closed and a limitation of 50 people per gathering was placed.
