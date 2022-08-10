Preliminary phase three renovation plans for Franklin Parish Library in Winnsboro were approved in the July 25 Library Board of Control meeting.
Ken McManus Engineers have been tasked with designing the renovation project.
“Our repairs and renovations began with the roof on a one hundred year old build,” said Executive Librarian Onie Parker, speaking of the on-going renovation project. “For some five to seven years, we have been dealing with a severely leaking roof. At times, it seemed that staff was spending more time mopping up water than doing the real work of the library.”
The construction project is expected to begin in November. Phase three includes updating the “store front” of the library.
“We are trying to uncover as much as the original store front appearance as possible including windows which have been covered up for years,” Parker said.
Energy efficient glass will also be featured in the new “store front.” Parker reported library officials have been working closely with the local Main Street board and the statewide Louisiana Main Street organization to assure historical fidelity. The Louisiana Main Street Project is headed by Winnsboro native, Ray Scriber, who has supplied preliminary sketches of the new exterior.
“The board and staff have been engaged in this project for several years now and, hopefully, we can see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Parker said.
Financing the project has been a continuing concern for the Library Board of Control.
“We are doing this very expensive project without any additional tax support,” said Board President John Guice. “We shall have spent an estimated $1.6 million by the time all three phases are complete. The board has followed ‘best practices’ for the operation of public libraries and we have maintained a reserve of approximately one and one-half times our annual budget. This project will significantly decrease our reserve funds to a matter of several months of our annual budget, but given the age and condition of our physical plant, we really had no choice but to do this project.”
Dr. Bill Marrionneaux, board treasurer, added, “We have solicited and received some much-needed support from some local financial institutions and foundations. These contributions are central to the success of this renovation but we feel we will be providing a first class facility to the people of Franklin Parish which will serve the public needs for decades to come.”
Guice explained the problems associated with the renovation.
“We were experiencing extensive water damage to our book collection as well as damage to the interior of the buildings,” Guice said. “The board had tried ‘patch work’ solutions to the aging roof but nothing seemed to permanently solve our problems.”
Marrionneaux echoed Guice’s remarks. “It finally become evident that we were going to have to deal with the entirety of our buildings. So we engaged the services of an engineering firm to guide us through the process of modernizing and weather proofing a 100-plus-year-old building.”
Phase one of the renovations was to deal with the roofing, heating and cooling issues. This phase has almost been completed.
Parker explained, “Solving one roofing problem, however, seemed to uncover a myriad of other weather related problems. In my office on the second floor of the building, I can literally see the outdoors through holes in the roofing woodwork on the front of our building. So it has been obvious that our problems extended way beyond the roof.”
Phase two of the project addressed the interior of the building. New shelving has been installed and, according to Parker, “…has opened up the interior of the library and has provided improved, visibility and security without the building.”
Utilizing a grant from the Public Service Commission, new lighting has been installed in the main library and, as Parker said, “The new lighting gives a ‘night and day’ comparison to the old, out-dated lighting.” Library Board of Control members present at the meeting were: Guice, Marrionneaux, Dorothy Parker, Emily Shields and Leslie Young.
