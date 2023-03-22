An ordinance introduction bringing photo-enforced citation equipment and software to Winnsboro was tabled by Town Council members at their regular monthly meeting March 20.
The introduction was delayed due to wording in the ordinance, according to Town Council members.
In February, representatives from PTS Solutions Inc. of Harrisonburg first explained their equipment at a town hall meeting.
If approved by Town Council members, PTS employees would use a device that records speed, video and still images of vehicles traveling more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit. It downloads to a computer system and the registered owner of the vehicle is sent a citation in the mail. The owner can pay the citation online or send a check in the mail.
There is no upfront cost to the Town of Winnsboro. PTS takes 40 percent of the revenues from each ticket while the town keeps 60 percent. PTS provides equipment and software.
Future locations of the equipment will possibly be on La. Hwy 15 but Scott Fuqua, PTS spokesman, did not rule out Winnsboro neighborhoods.
Additionally, Town Council members approved demolitions to properties on Maple, Gum, and Oak streets.
The move was part of an ongoing process to fight blight in Winnsboro. Town officials have targeted dilapidated houses and abandoned vehicles dating back to former Mayor John Dumas’s administration. According to Mayor Alice Wallace, her administration has picked up the baton and looks to clean up the entire town.
“I just want the town to look good,” Wallace said. “These are the three streets we are focusing on right now. Once we finish those streets, we are going to the next ones. I am not just picking certain streets, I am looking at them with priorities. Everybody wants to see their community look better, but sometimes they need a little push.”
