Photo-enforced speeding citations may be coming to Winnsboro.
Representatives from PTS Solutions Inc. of Harrisonburg spoke at an impromptu town hall meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21, lobbying to bring their photo-enforced citation equipment and software online to Winnsboro. The meeting materialized after Town Council members were a no show to their regular meeting. Mayor Alice Wallace, having no quorum but a full house of guests, called for the town hall meeting.
If approved by Town Council members, PTS employees would use a device that records speed, video and still images of vehicles traveling more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit. It downloads to a computer system and the registered owner of the vehicle is sent a citation in the mail. The owner can pay the citation online or send a check in the mail.
There is no upfront cost to the Town of Winnsboro. PTS takes 40 percent of the revenues from each ticket while the town keeps 60 percent. PTS provides equipment and software.
Future locations of the equipment will possibly be on La. Hwy 15 but Scott Fuqua, PTS spokesman, did not rule out Winnsboro neighborhoods.
“It can be used anywhere,” Fuqua said. “On the state highways or the neighborhoods, wherever the problem exists.”
According to PTS Solutions Inc., 1,700 vehicles were traveling more than 10 MPH in Winnsboro in a 24-hour period. Days before the meeting, company representatives set up equipment to record how many vehicles were speeding through Winnsboro.
“If that is not a speed problem, I don’t know what is,” Fuqua said. “We are not taking the place of what the police department is doing. It is a coherent effort.”
According to Fuqua, his company could reduce the town’s speedsters.
“We should reduce the amount of speeding traffic somewhere in the 60 percent maybe 80 percent range,” Fuqua said.
But, speeding is not solely a Winnsboro problem.
“Since COVID, traffic enforcement has been tremendously reduced,” Fuqua said. “It’s not just in Winnsboro but everywhere. Since then, there has been a lack of enforcement officers available to perform enforcement. With those problems, speed has become a problem.”
Other Louisiana municipalities have went the route of photo-enforced speeding citations. One near to Winnsboro is the small Concordia Parish village of Clayton. Village aldermen approved Emergent Enforcement Solutions (EES) to set up their system. Since October, the first month of service, the village has amassed $100,000 worth of tickets.
During that time, questions arose over the validity of the citations along with drivers taking to social media, airing their concerns.
According to Clayton Chief of Police Bobby Madison, his village has a severe problem with speedsters and EES’s system will help solve the dilemma.
“We are telling people to please, please slow down,” Madison said. “We have kids all the time crossing the road (La. Hwy 15) to visit family or go to the stores.”
One Louisiana lawmaker debated speed traffic cameras in the previous regular legislative session. State Rep. Paul Hollis’ (R - Covington) proposed bill asked whether traffic cameras made people drive slower, or if it’s about municipalities collecting money.
“Right now, we are seeing gas is going to be soon $5 a gallon, insurance rates are going up, people need a break,” Hollis said in a WAFB interview.
According to the bill, voters would decide if automated speed enforcement devices would be constitutional.
Madison contested Clayton’s system would hold up in court because it was a “manned system.”
“There is a difference between an unmanned system and a manned system,” Madison said. “We have a manned system. If you have a police officer or retired police officer running your system it will hold up in court. We also have your vehicle on video.”
