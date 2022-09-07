WANZIE MORGAN, Pink Ladies president, presents Blake Kramer, FMC administrator, with a donation of $15,000 to the hospital. The Pink Ladies recently announced their organization was dissolving after 50 years of service. (Sun photo by Amy Williams)
Franklin Medical Center’s hospital auxiliary known as Pink Ladies have dissolved after 50 years of service to the local community.
The group attributed dwindling membership for the cause to end Pink Ladies whose goal was to assist hospital administration in “any way needed,” according to Wanzie Morgan, Pink Ladies president. The auxiliary club officially ended their organization June 30 with a unanimous decision.
The auxiliary was started in 1968 by local doctors’ wives while FMC was under construction. Over the years, the group has seen approximately 200 members join and work to assist FMC through fundraisers.
Through the efforts of the auxiliary more than $57,000 was raised for hospital purchases, according to Morgan.
“All fundraisers were successful only through the generous support of the community,” Morgan said.
FMC’s gift shop, a continuous fundraiser that closed in 2019, was operated by the auxiliary.
“The members, fondly known as Pink Ladies, found their usefulness and services to the hospital severely curtailed by changing times, including Federal guidelines for patient privacy and health services,” Morgan said.
The Pink Ladies not only raised money but also offered support to those in need at FMC.
One way of offering support was through a stuffed animal. The group sewed soft, homemade bears affectionately called “Looney Bears” named by member Dottie Rogers after long-time member Ida Looney.
The bears were provided monthly to FMC’s emergency room for children and anyone who needed comforting.
“An adult daughter of a nursing home resident expressed her appreciation to members of the Pink Ladies and told of an incident where her mother was given a Looney Bear by a nurse to hold and keep with her,” Morgan said. “It helped lessen her mom’s anxiety and confusion during her hospital stay.”
On Aug. 31, the Pink Ladies gave their last donation amount to FMC with a donation of $15,486 to purchase a vascular ultrasound. The donation left a zero balance in their bank account.
“The Pink Ladies had their start even before the hospital was built and have been a continuous presence of support since then,” said Blake Kramer, FMC administrator. “Other than the medical staff itself, no other entity can make this claim, and we will never be able to sufficiently express our appreciation for all that they have done for Franklin Medical Center over the years.”
