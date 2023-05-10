The Police Jury needs assistance in trapping beavers throughout the parish.
Police Jury personnel committee members discussed enlisting help from Amazing Grace Ministry participants to help with the problem at their meeting Monday, May 8.
Amazing Grace Ministry is a local faith-based rehabilitation program that houses and treats men who are battling addictions. After three months of intensive, nightly Bible study programs, participants are employed locally and continue to go to church three to four nights a week.
If approved by the full Police Jury on Thursday night, Amazing Grace Ministry participants will assist with trapping beavers and possible dam removal.
“We got things not getting done because our guys are busy with other stuff,” said Police Jury member Howie Robinson.
In some parishes, beavers have caused flooded roads, fields and timber forests that people want dry. In Franklin Parish, they mainly clog drainage canals sometimes causing localized flooding. In response to complaints, the federal government killed almost 25,000 beavers last year, according to US Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services.
If approved, the Police Jury will pay Amazing Grace Ministry participants for their services.
Another personnel committee member, Keiona Wesby, suggested Police Jury members consider also using contract labor for “other jobs the guys can’t get to.”
Additionally, Police Jury members will consider using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to replace light fixtures and poles at Nolan Norman Park in Wisner. Police Jury member Leodis Norman, who is also a recreation committee member, made the suggestion. According to Norman, many of the existing poles were damaged in a storm.
One pole and light replacement is being funded through insurance funds.
If the expenditure is approved, the park would receive approximately $16,000 in improvements. Poles would be replaced and existing lights would be replaced with LED lights.
Meanwhile, Police Jury recreation committee members will look into possibly installing a dock by the Turkey Creek boat ramp in preparation for the 2025 draw down and possible bass tournaments. The draw down is scheduled for a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development dam rehabilitation.
Committee members suggested putting money aside in Turkey Creek Park fund in preparation of building the dock.
In other news, Police Jury officials will open bids for chip seal work for parish roads on May 23, according to Ken McManus, engineer.
