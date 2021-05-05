Planting season for area crops has been “hit and miss” due to uncooperative weather, said Carol Pinnell-Alison, LSU County Extension agent.
With corn planting season complete, farmers are busy fertilizing and performing weed control between rain showers on the crop.
Area farmers planted some 98,000 acres of corn last season, up from the previous year’s total of 72,000, according to Farm Service Agency (FSA) certified acreage numbers.
Soybeans, a product gaining Franklin Parish acreage, is currently being planted.
Last year farmers planted some 22,000 acres of soybeans, down from previous year’s total of 76,000, according to FSA certified acreage numbers.
“Farmers are planting soybeans between showers,” Pinnell-Alison said. “Soybean and cotton are usually planted simultaneously.”
The once “king of crops,” cotton, has even fewer acres dedicated to it.
Originally, the shift from cotton to corn occurred due to the expense of its production.
Overtime, production costs went down, but the versatility and cost of harvesting equipment comes into play.
Farmers can only use cotton pickers to harvest their crop, but farmers can use combines to harvest both soybeans and wheat. They only have to switch out the header.
“This equipment is very expensive,” Pinnell-Alison said. “If you can use one piece of equipment for multiple crops, that saves you money.”
Something exciting farmers this season are commodity prices.
Recently, prices of raw materials such as soybeans and corn, are skyrocketing as the world economy comes back to life after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is good for the producers,” Pinnell-Alison said. “Makes everything a lot more desirable, and everyone more excited.”
In other farming news, Scott M. Wiggers Jr. of Winnsboro has been reappointed to the Louisiana Soybean and Grain Research and Promotion Board by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Wiggers is a soybean producer and was nominated by the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.
The Louisiana Soybean and Grain Research and Promotion Board was created to promote the growth and development of the soybean, wheat, corn, and grain sorghum industries in Louisiana.
Assessments collected on these grains at the first point of sale by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are remitted to the Board to conduct programs of research and promotion. The Board also participates in federal check off programs for soybeans and grain sorghum.
Others appointed to the board were Heath M. Herring, Kellon L. Lee, and Darrell J. VandeVen of St. Joseph.
Herring is the owner of H and K Farms Partnership and was nominated by the Louisiana Cotton and Grain Association.
Lee is the owner of Lee Farms Partnership and was nominated by the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation.
