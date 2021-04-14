Franklin Parish Police Jury members again tabled a decision to potentially close Baker’s Cutoff Boat Ramp from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31.
The delayed decision was so Police Jury members can obtain cost estimates on fencing and see if boat ramp owners want to sell the property. The measure was tabled on April 8 at the Police Jury’s regular meeting.
In the five-year lease agreement with Brogal, LP, the Police Jury would be
required a build a fence around the ramp’s perimeter to “enforce closure.”
In buying the property, the Police Jury would be in complete control of the boat ramp.
If the Police Jury signs the lease, it would also be responsible for maintenance and upkeep of the premises and agree to provide “sufficient gravel” at the landing, according to the contract.
The Police Jury would also pay for a $2 million liability insurance policy.
Baker’s Cutoff Boat Ramp is the only access to the oxbow lake that was created when Corp of Engineers built a drainage structure from Bayou Macon.
Recently, a $415,000 Capital Outlay project to improve the lake was completed. The rehabilitation called for replacing culverts and slide gate and building a walkway from the levee to inlet.
The possible lease was met with public opposition. Michael McMurray said he often fished at the lake.
“It’s a lot of fishermen that use the lake,” McMurray said. “It’s the most beautiful place. It will restore your soul. There is a lot of people that want to use this lake and keep using it. When I was down there, I found some 21-foot water. In December and January, the perch is going to be down at the bottom of that water. We want to fish it in the winter.”
Police Jury member Gary Peters agreed with McMurray.
“Everything you said has crossed my mind,” Peters said. “But, our hands are tied. That is the reason we got an Attorney General’s opinion. The land belongs to that man.”
Baker’s Cutoff Boat Ramp and the gravel road leading to the boat ramp are not considered public property, according to a Feb. 22 Louisiana Attorney General’s opinion.
“A road on a private property, such as a gravel road that is subject of your request, is not a public road unless ownership has been transferred by the private landowner,” according to the opinion. “Lessor does hereby lease and permit lessee to enter upon, use and occupy for the purposes and conditions herein set forth the following property situated in Franklin Parish with all improvements situated thereon.”
The move to temporarily bar ramp users began when members of Brogal, LP accused hunters of trespassing on their private property and excessively littering.
According to the original proposal to the Police Jury, “There has always been a trash problem in the boat ramp area as well as people camping overnight in the area. Adjoining landowners as well as Brogal, LP have had continuous problems with hunters trespassing on their private property. The trespassers access the property by boats launched at the Bakers Cutoff Boat Ramp. They pose as fishermen and do fish but have a gun in case they see a deer on the banks of the lake. This has been an ongoing problem for years.”
McMurray acknowledged he has seen trash at the site, but the trash was picked up. He also thought the lease would not help with the illegal hunting problem.
“Poachers are going to poach,” McMurray said. “They are going to take deer if they want them. All this is doing is hurting the public. (The lease) is not going to solve any of his problems.”
If the Police Jury agrees to enter into the proposed contract, they would have no lease payments. According to Peters, the owners are also willing to add an automatic lease renewal.
In the past, the Police Jury annually leased the property surrounding the boat ramp from Bogal, LP for $1,000. The previous lease ended March 31, 2019.
The Police Jury originally leased the tract of land where the boat ramp is located on May 20, 2010 and renewed the lease on March 31, 2015 for an annual payment of $1,000, according to the proposal.
“I guess this is a lessor of two evils,” Peters said. “Close it for three months or lock it down and close it for good. I don’t want to see it closed, but we don’t have a choice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.