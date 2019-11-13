Boggy Bayou and Baker’s Cutoff projects are nearing completion while contractors wait for lift station pumps at Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer treatment plant, said Ken McManus with McManus Engineering Consultants.
McManus gave the update during Franklin Parish Police Jury’s public works committee meeting Nov. 6.
Boggy Bayou and Baker’s Cutoff projects call for the cleaning of debris and installing culverts. When finished, the projects will improve drainage in their respective neighborhoods.
“Contractors have pretty much everything done, and everything is stable (at Baker’s Cutoff),” McManus said. “They lack some work on erosion control but basically have it under control.”
The $767,215 Boggy Bayou contract was awarded to W.L. Bass Construction of Monroe, and the $313,942 Baker’s Cutoff contract was awarded to Merrick LLC of Cottonport.
The Boggy Bayou project was funded by a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant while Baker’s Cutoff was a capital outlay project.
At Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer station, pumps are expected to be delivered in five to seven weeks, McManus said.
“They have pump problems out there, and contractors will replace the pumps in the lift stations,” McManus said.
The Abe Lincoln / Horace White sewer treatment plant project details include improvements of four lift stations and a wastewater treatment plant. Components of the lift station will be removed and wet wells will be inspected, cleaned and repaired. New pump suction / discharging piping, floats and control panels will be installed. New lift stations will have above ground pumps and fiberglass housing to protect equipment from the elements.
The nearly $600,000 project is funded by a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) loan with Womack and Sons Construction of Harrisonburg serving as contractors.
In a related matter, projects such as Turkey Creek dam, Ash Slough and Looney Canal will be sent to the Watershed Initiative Board for possible funding.
“Any (possible project) we already have numbers on and worked on, we are going to start sending it to their contact person,” McManus said. “That way, we will have (projects) in, and we will keep things in front of them.”
On another front, Police Jurors will consider the construction of bus turnarounds on ASA Knox and Gill roads, discuss the capital improvement schedule and decide on reappointments of various board members at the regular monthly meeting Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
