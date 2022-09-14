Excessive August rainfall led to localized flooding in Franklin Parish along with crop damage.
Franklin Parish Police Jury members addressed flooding areas and concerns at their regular meeting held Monday morning.
Police Jury employees along with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office helped with sandbags and assisted citizens with keeping their homes from flooding. Sand bags were also stationed at Gilbert and Wisner.
“Employees were, as a whole, diligent in addressing all calls as they came in,” said Parish Superintendent Steven Smith. “Many locations have already been addressed, leaving a few that need attention. Employees actively took part in some of the work to save homes from flooding.”
Some parish spots though still need additional attention to alleviate future flooding.
One such location is the Washington Subdivision, a.k.a Ponderosa, which suffered flooding from the recent rains.
Bryan Smith, owner of a Washington Subdivision daycare center, explained to jurors the neighborhood’s predicament.
“The past rain that just came through flooded my center,” Bryan Smith said. “We had to walk these kids out of the flood waters with snakes. That wasn’t nice. So, I’m asking you please come out and take care of this. Take care of this issue.”
According to Bryan Smith, overgrown vegetation in a neighboring canal led to the flooding.
“I’ve been trying to get someone out there to cut that ditch,” Bryan Smith said. “I have not got any response from the Police Jury whatsoever.”
Right-of-ways are currently being secured to gain canal access, Steven Smith said. Once access is granted, vegetation will be removed.
The canal serves as the main drainage to agricultural land located on the north side of Washington Subdivision, Steven Smith said. The neighborhood’s ditches are “ok but the volume of water that they hold because the way the terrain works, works against the community, unfortunately.”
Steven Smith added, “You got to start at the lower water end and work your way back to the higher water end or else we are building a lake.”
Police Jury President James Harris acknowledged the entire neighborhood was prone to flooding.
“We need to follow through to help that neighborhood,” he said.
Another location was Deer Creek. Water escaped its banks and backed into area fields during the recent rains.
The Louisiana Corp of Engineers gave the Police Jury permission to remove trees, brush and debris that hampers drainage at Deer Creek, but workers have only performed part of the cleaning. The flow impediment removal started on the southend and went to the La Hwy 572 bridge but half of the area was not done.
“It took six years for the Corp (of Engineers) to finally let us in,” Harris said. “Between the two superintendents and three drainage foremen the ball got dropped.”
Police Jury member Ricky Campbell seconded Harris’ opinion.
“They’re not finishing their jobs,” Campbell said.
“Where we are in the moment since the storm is reopening public roads and getting water off the fields,” said Steven Smith. “All planned work has stopped until we get a handle on all the crisis and each individual is a crisis in itself.”
