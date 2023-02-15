Police Jury members entered into a lease contract with Enterprise fleet management in their regular monthly meeting Feb. 9.
According to Enterprise documents, the Police Jury will receive 10 half-ton pickup trucks at a total cost of $105,086. The move was made to alleviate the jury’s aging fleet of trucks and as a cost-saving measure.
The cost saving would come from running newer trucks with the fewer breakdowns. Currently, the Police Jury has a fleet of 20 vehicles, mainly trucks, with just 12 regularly running. The average vehicle year model is 2014.
According to Dustin Hinds, Enterprise spokesman, the Police Jury has no upfront costs; they would not pay for vehicles until delivered and it would be a five-year lease.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved the use of a railcar to replace washed out culverts on Pine Bayou, and placing children-at-play signs on Robert Ferrington Road and Berry Lane.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members scheduled public hearings for three amendments to parish subdivision, road standards and floodplain ordinances and a new livestock ordinance for the April 13 regular meeting.
In the amendments to the subdivision and road standards, gravel roads would be accepted for new subdivisions instead the required paved roads.
The topic came up after David Hibbs, owner of Hibbs Estates, presented the public works committee members with plans for his new mobile home subdivision on Feb. 6. Hibbs constructed gravel roads at his subdivision.
In the livestock ordinance, details will be listed of requirements needed before Police Jury officials assist with the burying of livestock.
In the floodplain ordinance, the amendment would reinstate two feet above base flood elevation standards for structures in all areas of special flood hazards.
In his update to Police Jury members, Ken McManus with McManus Engineers and Consultants said round two of funding applications were opening soon for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative (LWI).
LWI was formed with hopes of alleviating future problems which occurred during the 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette. It was initially bankrolled by a $1.2 billion Community Block grant.
In the original funding round, LWI was split into eight geographic regions. Each region put forth a recommendation on how it operated, collected funds and approved projects to go before the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD).
Franklin Parish was located in region three along with Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Carroll, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, and West Carroll parishes.
“We are coordinating with the state’s third party reviewer to provide a scope of work for the Ash Slough project that meets their criteria,” said McManus. “They are recommending at minimum an updated application and provide an updated hydrologic and hydrology study addressing that state’s review of Round 1 funding application.”
In 2021, Ash Slough drainage improvement project was not chosen for Round One Louisiana Watershed funding, but two Monroe projects and a Ouachita Parish Police Jury project shared in the $5 million first round purse.
An LWI Regional Three Steering Committee listed six projects to consider for the $5 million regional portion of first round funding. Five projects were within Ouachita Parish and one was in Franklin Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.