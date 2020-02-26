Franklin Parish Police jurors voted themselves a pay raise at the Feb. 20 regular meeting.
Jurors will receive $1,600 a month while Police Jury president will receive $2,000 a month. Both salaries are the maximum rate allowed by Louisiana law.
Juror Rawhide Robinson made the motion with a second from Juror James Harris.
Juror Gary Peters, the sole nay, requested he remain at his original $1,400 rate.
The previous salary of $1,400 came after a 2015 raise. During the previous raise, president’s salary was bumped to $1,600 monthly.
Before the 2015 raise, jurors were paid $900 monthly, president $1,200 monthly. This raise was approved in 2012.
Before the 2012 raise, jurors made $750 monthly, president $1,000 monthly. This amount was approved in 2004.
“Lot of Police Juries get retirement or get hospitalization or health insurance,” Harris said. “We don’t. All we get is what we accept here.”
Jurors have not received health and retirement benefits for over 20 years, according to Police Jury President Ricky Campbell.
Harris added that jurors face different expenses while performing tasks that were part of their duties.
“If you work your district right you will burn a lot of gas,” Harris said. “All my travels are in the evening time when I get off of work, and I easily go through a tank or tank and a half a week. At daybreak, my phone is buzzing.”
A public hearing was held on the raise with no public comments, opposition or comments submitted to the Police Jury office.
“If you do your job, you will well earn it,” Campbell said.
Meanwhile, a seven-person L.D. Knox commission was established by Police Jury members.
The move came about with Police Jury members eyeing upcoming funds for repair of Bayou Macon Cut-Off No. 3 drainage structure which controls the water level of L.D. Knox Lake.
The group will be responsible for assessments and recommendations concerning maintenance, improvement and use policies pertaining to L.D. Knox Lake. The commission will report to the Police Jury.
The commission will also be responsible for defining the scope of analysis, reviewing information, deliberations and recommendations to the Police Jury.
Members of the commission are John E. Carroll, Jeremy Reeves, Jimmy Story, Earl W. Fowler, Marvin Parker, Ritchie Dickey Jr. and Dan Freeman.
L.D. Knox Lake is one of the largest oxbow lakes in Franklin Parish, with numerous homes and camps stationed at its banks.
In other business, Police Jury members reviewed concerns on garbage cart placements.
Adjustments are being made after Waste Connections purchased three new automated side load trucks and a new rear loader for picking up Franklin Parish resident’s garbage. The trucks began running this month.
Waste Connections officials have asked residents to place garbage containers for collection the night before scheduled pick-up day. All carts should be placed curb side on the right side of the highway.
For safety reasons, do not place carts by mailboxes, electric boxes or poles, water or gas meters, trees, vehicles, road signs or any other obstacle that could impede the truck from picking up the cart.
“They have got better equipment, and they are trying to do better for Franklin Parish,” Harris said. “They are really trying to straighten up.”
