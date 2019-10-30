A five-year, garbage-service contract with Waste Connections of Monroe was approved Oct. 16 during a Franklin Parish Police Jury special meeting.
The contract was passed unanimously with Juror Troy Hendry making the motion with a second from Juror “Rawhide” Robinson.
The $1.3 million annual cost specified in the contract is based on an occupied Franklin Parish residential and commercial structure count of 9,374. Under the contract, the amount will increase as the consumer price index increases each year. Waste Connections officials said they anticipate increases being no more than 2 percent per year.
Under the contract, Waste Connections will provide three automated side-loading trucks and one 25-yard rear loading truck. The rear-loading truck will be utilized for bulk pick up items and be run on regularly scheduled days.
Waste Connections has been the Police Jury’s garbage collection service provider since 2009. During this time, the relationship between the two has not always been amicable.
During its tenure, complaints of late pickup and infrequent bulk item pickup have tarnished Waste Connection’s reputation.
Waste Connection officials assured Police Jurors the new equipment would alleviate much of the previous complaints.
The four companies submitting bids were Waste Connections with an estimated monthly cost of $11.70 per home, Arrow Disposal with an estimated monthly cost of $11.85 per home, Waste Pro with an estimated monthly cost $15.07 per home and Waste Management with an estimated monthly cost of $18.46 per home.
Meanwhile, Police Jurors appointed Ashley Peters as Franklin Parish’s representative to the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. Peters will now attend meetings in Ouachita Parish, lobbying for funds to help with local watershed projects.
The initiative is a response from 2016 floods that ravaged areas surrounding Baton Rouge and Lafayette. In the initiative, Louisiana is divided into eight watershed regions, and initial work has focused on meeting with individual regions and introducing watershed concepts.
At least half of the money must be spent to benefit the 10 parishes most impacted by the 2016 floods, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines.
A portion of the first half of funding will be spent on “no regrets” projects. These projects will be able to move forward quickly due to very little risk of serious downsides.
On another front, Police Jurors unanimously approved a hardship drive request on Julian Parker Road.
