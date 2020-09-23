Franklin Parish Police Jury members tabled a decision that would possibly prohibit fishing and other activities at Baker’s Cut-Off from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31.
Jurors delayed their decision to wait on a Louisiana Attorney General’s opinion on the legality of closing the ramp’s access road.
If passed, the Police Jury would be responsible for constructing a fence around the boat ramp and providing “sufficient gravel” at the landing, paying all utility charges and maintaining liability insurance, according to Brogal LP’s contract agreement. Brogal LP is an organization out of Vicksburg.
The contract also requires the Police Jury to pass an ordinance prohibiting overnight camping and littering by the general public on the premises that can be enforced by civil and/or criminal penalties.
If the Police Jury agrees to enter into the current contract, they would have no lease payments.
In the past, the Police Jury annually leased the property surrounding the boat ramp from Bogal, LP for $1,000. The previous lease ended March 31, 2019.
The move to temporarily bar ramp users began when members of Brogal, LP accused hunters of trespassing on their private property and excessively littering. Officials representing the group requested the Police Jury close the ramp and Bakers Cutoff Road to the public for the specified period. Police jurors dismissed closing the road in their regular June meeting.
The Police Jury originally leased the tract of land where the boat ramp is located on May 20, 2010 and renewed the lease on March 31, 2015 for an annual payment of $1,000, according to the proposal.
Additionally, Police Jury members adopted a “no parking ordinance” for Woods and School streets in the Abe Lincoln subdivision.
Juror Gary Peters made the motion with a second from Juror Keiona Wesby. The ordinance was adopted unanimously.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members decided on removing all and a portion of two parish roads.
Motions were approved to remove 3,306 feet of Jones Landing Road with the owner creating and maintaining a turnaround for school busses and garbage trucks and to remove Earl Stroud Road from the parish road system.
Both motions unanimously passed and went into effect Sept. 21.
In other action, the Police Jury approved two hardship drive motions on Hwy 15 and Ross Road but denied one for Parish Line Road.
The denial was due to it not complying the parish ordinance.
Hardship drive requests provide reasonable road access of poor and needy citizens, according to an ordinance passed by the Police Jury.
The hardship drive is limited to grading, graveling and maintaining of a road not exceeding a quarter mile long and 12 feet wide, according to the ordinance. Materials cannot exceed 150 cubic yards of pit run or 15 yards of washed gravel, according to the ordinance.
The Police Jury also approved Children at Play signs for Robinson Dairy Road and Wilderness Lane and No ATV signs for Wilson and Ellington Rd. Individuals are going to purchase the No ATV signs.
