Police Jury members will vote Thursday on a proposed 2022 budget with a general fund income totaling approximately $869,593 while expenses reach $805,300.
Finance and purchasing committee members reviewed the proposed budget in their Monday meetings with both groups recommending passage of the annual financial plan.
“All we can do is go by years past,” said Police Jury member Gary Peters. “I don’t see anything out of hand in this budget.”
Sam Wiggins, Police Jury secretary / treasurer, cautioned Police Jury members in their October and November meetings about a tight 2022 budget due to a potential drop in sales tax and growing material and equipment prices.
Out of the general fund, the proposed budget forecasted $253,965 spent on finance and administration.
Adding to expenses was $134,400 worth of Police Jury salaries and $75,000 in coroner expenses, according to the proposed budget.
Also factoring in on expenses was $50,300 in criminal court costs and $15,000 in juvenile costs.
Plus, a projected $33,650 will be spent in elections for 2022, according to the proposed budget.
The Police Jury derived much of its income from ad valorem taxes totaling $280,000 and occupational fees equaling $220,000, according to the proposed budget. Police Jury also budgeted $100,000 in administrative fees for 2022.
Mosquito abatement was expected to bring in $97,000 in 2022, according to the proposed budget.
Additionally, the Police Jury planned to spend approximately $3 million in parish road and bridges for 2022, according to the proposed budget. Road and bridge was a separate budget from general fund.
A major expense in road and bridge came from employee salaries set at $892,500 along with matching retirement totaling $1 million and matching group insurance at $327,600.
Regular maintenance for roads and bridges totaled $600,000. Included in regular maintenance was 610 rock, cold and hot mix and hauling of materials.
Road and bridge income had a total of approximately $3 million anticipated for its 2022 budget.
Sales tax was the largest source of income for road and bridge, according to the proposed budget. A sales tax total of $2.7 million was forecasted for 2022.
Meanwhile, finance committee members recommended listing two millage renewals and two sales tax renewals on the April 30 ballot.
Once again on the ballot will be a 8.12 millage for road and drainage equipment.
Parish voters rejected the millage twice in previous elections and most recently in a Nov. 13 election. Fifty-one percent (683) of the voters were against it while 48 percent (639) voted in favor.
It was initially shot down in a November 2020 election by 52 percent (4,496) votes.
The renewal is a five-year millage and worth an estimated $869,857, according to Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.
The second renewal is a 4.36 millage for parish equipment and salary.
The other two renewals are a 1 cent sales tax for road and bridge and a 1/2 cent sales tax on garbage.
Additionally, purchasing committee members recommended the purchase of solar lights for Abe Lincoln sewer plant and Mary and Delta streets.
Last month, Police Jury members shot down a proposal for street lights, but committee members said the solar lights would save money, incurring only a one-time cost.
Purchasing committee members also balked on a $3,200 bid to stripe basketball courts at Rollins and Ester Credit parks. Members recommended purchasing stencils and using inmate labor for the striping.
