Franklin Parish Police Jury’s regular August meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Numerous parish workers have battled the virus, putting officials on edge as local parish virus numbers continue to rise. On Tuesday, Louisiana Department of Health officials counted total parish cases at 940 with 19 COVID-19 related deaths.
All agenda items posted for the August meeting will be addressed at the Sept. 10 meeting, according to a Police Jury statement.
Recreation topics are scattered through the scheduled agenda, including improvements at Ester Credit and Rollins parks. Police jurors will decide on bathroom renovations with cost estimations totaling $2,000.
In recent months, there has been a push for park improvements throughout the parish with Juror Keiona Websy and Leodis Norman leading efforts to restore and refurbish the areas.
In the past, both Ester Credit and Rollins parks, located in Winnsboro, have suffered from neglect and vandalism but improvements have been made. Seventeen pallets of cinder blocks from an unfinished project were removed from the park with the Police Jury being reimbursed part of the public body’s money.
The cinder blocks cost approximately $3,600 but with a 30 percent restock fee tacked on to the reimbursement, the Police Jury received only $2,527.00 of the money back.
The cinder blocks were to be used for a student study center located at the park that never materialized. The blocks along with piles of lumber lay in the elements for months before being picked up.
Funds from the reimbursement went back into Ester Credit Memorial Park for future improvements.
Police July members will also consider a light pole and spotlight for
Rollins Park and discuss Abe Lincoln Community Center vandalism.
In a related topic, repair quotes for Turkey Creek Park sewer lift stations and plant will be reviewed. Jurors will also consider replacing a women’s bathroom water heater at the park.
Additionally, Police Jury members will review an updated name change for a bid awarded to repair Turkey Creek park storm damages.
A roof and pier were damaged last year after an apparent tornado ripped through the area.
Turkey Creek Park in recent months has undergone improvements after Police Jury members appointed Benny Parker as supervisor.
Mowing, dumping trash, cleaning fire pits and the bathhouse, filling holes and various repairs topped Parker’s agenda after being selected supervisor, May 8. Parker recruited his wife, Martha, along with other family members to tackle the neglected deeds. Parker and his crew have also cleaned and refurbished the park’s office where payments are received.
Now that basic landscaping and cleaning are under control, Parker is shifting his attention to electrical repair and eventually landscaping using flowering trees. Currently, the park landscape is made up of primarily pine and cypress trees.
In other action, Police Jury members will host a public hearing regarding the removal of Earl Stroud Road and the end of Jones Landing Road from the parish road system. They will also hold a public hearing pertaining to a no parking ordinance for School and Woods streets.
Public hearings will also be held to consider taking Hibbs Lane and Leanord Road into the public road system.
