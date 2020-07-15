Employee disciplinary procedures dominated discussions at Franklin Parish Police Jury’s regular July meeting Thursday.
Dialogue was sparked after jurors approved a disciplinary write up for an employee who allegedly refused multiple times to perform daily duties. The personnel committee previously recommended the action in an earlier meeting.
“If you stir the pot, you have to lick the spoon,” said Police Juror David DeBlieux.
Police Jury members approved the action 3-2 with Jurors Leotis Norman and Gary Peters giving the nay votes.
Both Norman and Peters indicated the employee should have been dismissed from his duties.
“I’ve never worked for anybody whenever the bossman comes in and asks me to do something, and I said no because I knew if I did I was going to get fired,” Peters said. “My understanding is this has happened on more than one occasion. Insubordination in and of itself is reason to be fired.”
Discussion branched off to employees circumventing Wendell Thornton, Franklin Parish Police Jury road superintendent, and calling Police Jury members directly on personnel matters.
“I have always been a firm believer that employees do not need to call the jurors individually,” said Jury President Ricky Campbell. “That used to happen several years ago, but we finally got it stopped. They need to follow the chain of command.”
According to Police Jury employee handbook, the Police Jury may use “progressive discipline at its discretion.” Disciplinary action may call for any of four steps: verbal or written warning, suspension with or without pay or termination of employment.
Disciplinary decisions are to be discussed by the parish superintendent, personnel committee and elected officials with elected officials making the final decision, according to the handbook.
During the discussion, Police Juror James Harris hinted fellow jurors were congregating and discussing Police Jury personnel matters outside the confines of a public meeting.
“We need to bring it to personnel (committee) then bring it to the Jury together instead of behind back doors, or outside the Courthouse, or at a business,” Harris said.
According to Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law, a meeting is a convening of a quorum of a public body to deliberate or act on a matter that the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power over.
If a quorum does take place, the gathering should be presumed to be a meeting and, thus, subject to requirements of Open Meetings Law.
Open Meetings Law does not apply to chance meetings or social gatherings of members where there is no vote or other action taken, including “formal or informal polling of members.”
“It feels like it has already been voted on before it gets here,” Harris said. “That is not right and that is not legal. I want it done right, and I want it done Christian like. We need to do everything by the book.”
Jurors seconded Harris’ recommendation of personnel meeting in committee and the full Police Jury.
“We need to get our house in order because it is in disarray right now,” Peters said.
In a related matter, Police Jury members agreed to host a refresher course in ethics after COVID-19 virus subsides. The course will be required for parish employees including Police Jury members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.