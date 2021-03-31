Kent Thornton or members of his family cannot donate dirt in regards to the repair of Bayou Macon Cut-Off Number Three, according to a Louisiana Board of Ethics opinion.
However, Thornton’s family members can allow Police Jury employees the right-of-way to clear trees and debris to access the drainage structure, according to the opinion
“The Board concluded…the Code of Government Ethics would prohibit Franklin Parish from entering into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Thornton and members of his immediate family, since they are prohibited from entering into a contract, subcontract, or other transaction that is under the supervision or jurisdiction of his agency,” according to the opinion.
The Thornton’s own land surrounding the area in need of repair.
The Ethics Board cited Louisiana law prohibiting a public servant or member of the servant’s family or legal entity in which he has a controlling interest from bidding on or entering into any contract, subcontract or other transaction that is under supervision or jurisdiction of the agency of such public servant.
The Police Jury received $250,000 in Capital Outlay funds to repair the drainage structure.
Bayou Macon Cut-Off Number Three control structure, also known as L.D. Knox project, was constructed when the Corps of Engineers channelized Bayou Macon creating an oxbow lake.
Upon repairing the structure, Bayou Macon Cut-Off Number Three “will revitalize the waterbody and promote both personal and recreational enjoyment for the public” according to a resolution passed in December by the Franklin Parish Police Jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.