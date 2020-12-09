Franklin Parish Police Jury is scheduled to vote on a 2021 budget with a projected overall income of $9.7 million during a Dec. 10 meeting
The proposed budget also shows an excess of funds totaling $179,360.37.
Additionally, the Police Jury looks to close out 2020 with a fund balance of $10.8 million and expenses amounting to $9.1 million in all funds.
Members of the finance committee reviewed the proposed budget in a Dec. 3 meeting. Police Jury members will vote on the 2021 budget during the Dec. 10 regular meeting.
Projected general fund balance for 2021 is $572,934.57, according to budget numbers. Income totaled $1.103 million and expenses amounted to $1.119 million showing an excess in expenses of $15,271.35.
State grant funds were the largest source of income at $322,093 in the general fund.
Second largest source of income for the general fund is ad valorem taxes amounting to $292,000 followed by occupational license fees at $157,000, according to the proposed budget.
Other Police Jury revenues budgeted are mosquito abatement at $97,000, administrative fees totaling $92,000 and transfers amounting to $50,000, according to the proposed budget.
Largest Police Jury expense in the general fund is $630,406 in finance and administration. This category includes administration salaries.
The Police Jury is budgeted to spend $171,800 in a category called legislative. In the legislative category, police juror salaries, which calls for $134,400 to be spent, election expenses, dues and subscriptions are listed.
The judicial category in the proposed budget has $108,662 worth of expenses in the proposed budget. This includes criminal court fund, court reporter salaries, justice of the peace and constable salaries and clerk of court salaries.
In the proposed road and bridge budget, the Police Jury has a total of $3.118 million in revenue and $3.027 million in expenses leaving an excess of $90,807.45.
Majority of road and bridge revenue comes from sale tax proceeds amounting to $2.8 million followed by parish transportation at $284,816.82.
Public work salaries, totaling $850,000, is the Police Jury’s largest expense in the road and bridge proposed budget.
Regular maintenance which includes materials for roads is a large expense in the proposed budget and amounts to $568,000.
The Police Jury plans to spend $549,000 for capital improvements in 2021, according to the proposed budget.
In the proposed budgeted drainage maintenance, the Police Jury has a total of $1.2 million in revenue and $1.26 million in excess leaving a $67,713,34 deficit but a fund balance of $1.07 million for 2021.
In the proposed drainage maintenance budget, largest source of income will be from ad valorem taxes totaling $1.125 million followed by $56,749 worth of state revenue sharing.
The Police Jury has proposed to spend $498,038 in salaries related to drainage and $175,000 in culverts. They have also proposed to spend $129,400 in gravel.
In the road equipment proposed budget, the Police Jury is looking to spend $429,500 and have revenues of $454,880 for an excess of $25,380.
The Police Jury proposes to budget $854,400 in revenue for parish equipment with expenses totaling $849,000 with an excess amounting to $5,400. Majority of the revenue comes from ad valorem taxes equaling $800,000.
In the courthouse maintenance proposed budget, the Police Jury has budgeted $437,170 of income and $325,784.93 in expenses leaving $111,385.07 worth of excess.
The Police Jury is budgeted to spend $316,756 for heath unit expenses in 2021, according to proposed budget numbers. Its total income amounts to $335,133 giving to an excess of $18,377.
